North Carolina Angler Breaks 61-Year-Old State Record with Monster Speckled Trout

Earlier this week, a North Carolina fisherman broke one of the state’s longest-running records in Pamlico County. Todd Spangler, of Merritt, NC, broke the fishing record at the Neuse River. At the mouth of the river, he caught a 12-pound, 8-ounce speckled trout. The record that he broke was originally set in 1961. That year, someone caught a speckled trout at Wrightsville Beach that weighed 12 pounds, 4 ounces.

This monster speckled trout was Spangler’s first catch of the day. He even caught the record-breaking fish with a fishing rod that he made himself. Around 8 a.m. on February 9, Spangler was fishing with a friend in a residential harbor.

He Originally Thought the Speckled Trout Was a Striped Bass

Spangler hooked a fish and originally thought it was a striper. He figured that he would have to release the fish since the recreational season for striped bass was already closed. He mentioned to his friend that if this hard-fighting fish was a trout, it was one of the biggest he had ever seen.

“I kept fighting it, and when I saw it flash right below us I said, ‘Man, that’s a big striper right there.’ Then it came up to the surface, and I saw that it was a trout, I went all to pieces. I said, ‘Oh, my lord. Get the net! Get the net!'”

After landing the fish, he tried to go about his day. However, curiosity got the better of Spangler and his friend, and they were soon getting the fish out to weigh it. They used a portable scale, which told them that the speckled trout weighed 12.52 pounds. They were skeptical of this number, and of the cheap scale that they had used to get it. At the time, they didn’t even know what the state record was. A quick Google search told them everything they needed to know. If the scale was right, then Spangler had broken the NC state record by four ounces.

Turns Out, The Scales Were Right

After finding out that exciting news, they headed back to the boat ramp. Then, they took the trout to get weighed on a certified scale. Once again, the weight came back as 12.52 pounds. The official weight of the fish came in as 12.50 pounds. It was confirmed by a state biologist later. The speckled trout, also known as the spotted seatrout, was 33.5 inches long and had a girth of 18 inches.

“It makes it a little more special that I caught the record fish on something that I built myself,” Spangler told Field & Stream. “I hope the record lasts another 60 years. But I’m gonna go out there and try to break it myself tomorrow.”