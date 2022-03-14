north-carolina-hunters-gear-up-for-potential-record-breaking-wild-turkey-season

In many states, hunters are gearing up to kick off wild turkey season. And this year, North Carolina hunters are in luck and expect to see a potential record-breaking wild turkey season.

According to the Coastal Review, wild turkey kicks off in North Carolina on April 2nd, just in time for spring. The opening day gives hunters a chance to finally get outdoors and enjoy nicer weather after a long winter. Although, even more important, it marks the potential for a record season as hunters head out to the woods.

As per the outlet, wild turkey for North Carolina youth hunters runs from the 2nd through the 8th. Meanwhile, the statewide season runs several weeks longer, from April 9th to May 7th. The division said on Monday that 2021 was a record year for the state’s wild turkey hunters. Harvests reportedly totaled 21,974 birds. Last year’s report falls just below the all-time record set in 2020.

Additionally, officials report that the North Carolina wild turkey population remains “robust” despite increased harvests.

Chris Kreh, the assistant chief of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission’s Wildlife Management, detailed conservation efforts for the state’s wild turkey population.

“Our agency has safeguards in place to ensure that overharvest does not occur,” he said. Further, “Five weeks of hunting is conservative compared to most states.”

Kreh added that hunters must comply with the two-bird limit, and need to stick to male or bearded birds only. The current constraints enable ample time for mating season, which then allows hens to nest and tend to poults.

Hunters Nationwide Note Decreased Wild Turkey Populations

While North Carolina expects to see a record wild turkey season, hunters across the U.S. have taken notice of decreased populations of the popular game bird.

Although professionals cite a variety of causes relating to the decreasing population, one of the major contributors is drastically changing weather. Chad Lehman, a senior wildlife biologist for the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks, explained why weather is important for the wild turkey population’s success.

“Dry spring and summers—not drought—are important for nesting and brood rearing,” he said. In South Dakota’s case, Lehman said drier weather conditions are likely the most prevalent factor for wild turkey populations, not to mention reproduction. Lehman further explained that harsh winters can be a detriment to wild turkey populations and that mild winters help benefit the game birds.

Farther west, in Wyoming, wildlife experts have actually changed the annual wild turkey season to allow for “optimum” breeding conditions, despite that the state “is not historically wild turkey range” according to Wyoming Fish and Game expert Joe Sandrini.