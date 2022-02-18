How to Craft a Long Box Turkey Call: Tips from a Callmaking Champion

Pick up top-tier turkey hunter’s long box woodworking tips courtesy of NWTF Grand National Callmaking champion Bob Fulcher.

If you know turkey calls, then you know Bob Fulcher. Proprietor of Shadetree Callers, Fulcher himself learned from a former turkey call grandmaster, Dick Kirby. In the decades since, his own Shadetree calls have become synonymous with excellence; from his 1st place winning Trough Call to his NWTF Grand National Championship award-sweeping Stepside designs.

Bob is on hand at NWTF 2022 in Nashville, TN, where I was able to catch up with him for his Thursday Callmaking Workshop. As personable as he is talented, Bob holds nothing back; preferring to pass on what he’s perfected over any form of secrecy. His workshop handout illustrates this quite literally:

(Bob Fulcher’s Longbox 101, NWTF 2022 Grand National Convention Design. Photo: Jon D. B., Outsider)

But his world-class advice doesn’t stop there. Dive into some of Bob Fulcher’s top longbox crafting tips below, courtesy of his NWTF 2022 “Longbox 101” workshop. Within, he offers the woods to both avoid and use while crafting his design above.

NWTF 2022: Woods to Avoid for Longbox Lids

Once upon a time, it was insisted that cedar – and no exotic woods – should be used for the lid on a longbox. But now we know this is far from the case. In fact, cedar is the one wood turkey call makers should avoid entirely when crafting lids.

“You can rarely ever get a cedar lid to work properly,” Bob offers of the once-popular wood choice. “The reason that is is because cedar is a very inconsistent wood.”

Due to a warming climate, cedar is now a fast-changing wood, Fulcher cites, which makes it much softer. Avoid cedar – alongside these other woods – for this reason: “Butternut, also known as white walnut, and black walnut. Black walnut used to be as consistent as cedar. If you can get older black walnut, it’s generally really good, hard, wood. But nowadays, walnut is all over the spectrum, and it will not work on a longbox lid,” Bob emphasizes.

“Don’t put walnut on a longbox lid. Don’t waste your time. I’ve tried it numerous ways but modern walnut has become very frustrating to try and use. My advice for new callmakers is to try and stay away from walnut and cedar,” he doubles down.

Woods and Carvings to Use for Longbox Turkey Call Crafting

Bloodwood, however, is the way to go, Fulcher says. “This stuff is exotic wood so it’s all kiln-dried before it’s ever sent to the U.S. It’s very consistent as a result.”

(Bob Fulcher’s custom-crafted turkey longboxes, NWTF 2022. Photo: Jon D. B., Outsider.)

In addition, Bob swears by inlaying the interior of your calls. Whether you choose to carve checkering (or another proven design) into the body, Fulcher cites this as an invaluable contribution by legendary turkey callmaker, Neil Cost.

Bob also prefers carving into the inlays of the longbox. “That’s one of the things Neil Cost brought to the callmaking world, along with the checkering. It is so important, and everyone liked it so much that nearly every one of us is doing it to our boxes now.”

Fulcher also likes to use “a lot of snakewood for longboxes,” he offers. “This wood makes a really great sounding lid.” The proof is in his work with snakewood, too. Bob won the 2017 NWTF Grand Nationals with a longbox featuring a snakewood lid.

We’ll be back with plenty more from NWTF’s experts, pros, and icons as the convention continues in Nashville, TN’s Opryland Resort. Big thanks to Bob Fulcher of Shadetree Callers for his expertise and willingness to educate new callmakers and turkey hunters.