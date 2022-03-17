NWTF: More Than 52,000 People Attended 2022 Expo in Nashville

NWTF’s Wild Nashville Success: “After having to host a virtual convention in 2021, it was so good to get the flock back together in Nashville.”

For outdoors folk around America, February 2022 brought an excellent return. The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) was forced to go online during the pandemic in 2021, but this year saw a glorious return to form. The 46th Annual Convention and Sport Show took place at Nashville, Tennessee’s Gaylord Opryland Resort to phenomenal results, and Outsider was there to take part. But we were far from alone.

In fact, over 52,000 people attended NWTF 2022 from February 16 to 19. That’s a whole lot of outdoors men and women!

“After having to host a virtual convention in 2021, it was so good to get the flock back together in Nashville,” NWTF CEO Becky Humphries says Thursday in a press release. “We are immensely thankful to all of our supporters who joined us for the good times and celebration.”

From hands-on turkey call workshops and hunting seminars to the biggest merchandise floor of any outdoors convention in the area, NWTF 2022 brought out all the stops. All in all, more than 400 exhibitors set up at Opry, creating the largest consumer show in Nashville. The outdoor industry’s top brands, companies and personalities were all there, and it was a blast.

NWTF 2022 Was an Outsider’s Paradise, and 2023 Will Bring the 50-Year Anniversary Show

This year, NWTF was about more than our love of the outdoors, however. The convention’s grand return meant even more live music from country music superstars and local performers alike. It meant NWTF’s pub crawl, hunting and conservation seminars, competitions, raffles, auctions, dinners, get-togethers and much more.

NWTF 2022 in Nashville, TN. (Photo credit: Jon D. B., Outsider)

NWTF 2022 would also see the launch of their Help the Yelp Project during the convention. “The Help the Yelp Project is a laser-focused campaign designed to bring all turkey hunters into the NWTF as active participants and stewards of the organization’s mission,” NWTF cites.

As grand as 2022’s convention was, however, it’s NWTF 2023 that Outsiders won’t want to miss. Next year will be the celebration of NWTF’s 50-year anniversary, and the federation will be pulling out all the stops.

NWTF 2023:

Dates: February 15-18, 2023

February 15-18, 2023 Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville, TN

Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville, TN Price: Free to NWTF members, or $35 for a weekend pass

Free to NWTF members, or $35 for a weekend pass Keep an eye on NWTF’s Convention Site for the latest details as they become available

“We are extremely excited for an unprecedented celebration in 2023 during the NWTF’s 50th anniversary,” adds Jason Burckhalter, NWTF chief information officer. “Our annual Convention and Sport Show takes the best people, companies, music and outdoors culture and puts us all under one roof for a week of good times and fellowship. We are so thankful to everyone who showed up and made the [2022] event something to remember.”

So if you’ve been on the fence about joining us in Nashville for NWTF, 2023 should be the year you make the leap. From one Outsider to another, I can promise it’ll be worth your time.

About the National Wild Turkey Federation:

When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of work, that number hit a historic high of almost 7 million turkeys. To succeed, the NWTF stood behind science-based conservation and hunters’ rights. Today, the NWTF focuses on the future of hunting and conservation through its Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative. Since 2012, this 10-year initiative has already eclipsed goals of conserving or enhancing more than 4 million acres of essential wildlife habitat, recruiting or retaining more than 1.5 million hunters and opening access to more than 500,000 acres for hunting and other recreation opportunities. This critical work will continue to impact wildlife habitat and our great outdoors in the final year of the initiative.