officials-stunned-by-dolphin-stabbing-at-fort-myers-beach

An awful crime occurred at a Florida beach. Beachgoers found a dolphin washed up after a stabbing at the Fort Myers beach. Wildlife officials are appalled by the crime and are looking for any suspects that might have been involved. Crimes against dolphins are a concern in the Gulf of Mexico. The bottlenose dolphin was the latest example of illegal violence against the protected animals.

When officials arrived at the scene, the dolphin had a puncture wound above its right eye. The incident occurred late in March.

Dolphin Stabbing

Officials are worried after the latest dolphin stabbing at Fort Myers

There has been a concern about violence against dolphins in the Gulf of Mexico

Authorities are looking for suspects at this time

The wound, above the right eye, was caused by a spear-like object

Right now, there isn’t a lot that the wildlife officials and authorities have to go on. They are looking for answers. However, what they do know is that a spear-like object was used to kill the animal. The dolphin was alive when it was attacked, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The administration also said that the dolphin was most likely in a feeding/begging position.

“Based on the shape, size, and characteristics of the wound, it is suspected that the dolphin was impaled while in a begging position,” the NOAA explained. “Begging is not a natural behavior for dolphins and is frequently associated with illegal feeding.”

Ilegal feeding has been a concern for some time. So, it appears that someone had been feeding the dolphin perhaps before attempting to harvest it. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released a picture of the dead dolphin. It is rather graphic, but they want help finding out who did this.

Whoever did this, if caught, is facing up to a year in prison and a fine of $100,000. Right now, wildlife officials and local law enforcement are making an effort at the moment but it will be difficult. Since 2002, there have been 27 cases where the aquatic mammals have been made victims.

Dolphin Stabbing in Fort Myers Viotaltes Marine Mammal Protection Act

The legislation that determines the penalty for killing or harming animals like dolphins is the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Ever since the end of 1972, the law has been protecting aquatic mammals. It is important in order to keep animals like the bottlenose dolphin from reaching dwindling populations. It’s such a wasteful and unnecessary thing to attack a dolphin or other animal.

For now, those that are in charge will try to find out what happened and who did it. They are looking for tips and information. Fort Myers is usually covered by vacationing families this time of year. Let’s hope no more dead or injured dolphins pop up. Let’s do more saving and less killing of these great animals.