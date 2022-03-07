oklahoma-angler-jason-christie-finally-wins-the-bassmaster-classic-after-years-of-heartbreak

The third time turned out to be the charm for Oklahoma angler Jason Christie as he won the Bassmaster Classic after years of heartbreak.

The Oklahoman newspaper reported Christie’s three-day South Carolina success. The man caught 54 pounds at Lake Hartwell, narrowly beating Alabama angler Kyle Welcher by just five ounces.

Christie had come up just short in 2016 (second at Grand Lake) and 2018 (third at Hartwell). Some know the event as the “Super Bowl of fishing.”

Christie was tied with Welcher for the lead after Saturday’s round. The Alabama man proved to be some fierce competitor for the twice-denied angler.

“There will be no more talk about two blown Classic leads,” the man told the Bassmaster Classic crowd at Sunday’s weigh-in. “That’s over.”

Christie’s career earnings with B.A.S.S. now stand at $1,668,011.

Bassmaster Classic Winner From Oklahoma Was Feeling It All Week

Christie finished the tournament with 17 pounds and nine ounces of fish. He told the newspaper that he “did not lose a single fish all week.”

His win puts him on a select list of Oklahoma anglers to win the Bassmaster Classic. He joined Don Butler, Charlie Reed, Ken Cook, and Edwin Evers.

The three-day event broke a Classic record, bringing in 154,932 fans.

Christie’s Sunday weigh-in was not without some drama. He said he was sitting and waiting to weigh his fish while thinking he missed winning for a third dime. He said he felt his fish were small after seeing fellow competitors Stetson Blaylock and Welcher get outstanding totals.

“I knew it was gonna be close. I honestly thought there could be a tie, and that was scary for me because I didn’t have any fish left,” Christie said.

Bassmaster Winner Had Good Strategy For SC Lake

Alternating between deep and shallow water seemed to be the key for Jason Christie.

The newspaper reported he caught half of his weight with a Garmin LiveScope in a 15-to 30-foot drain. That meant getting the most out of his spinning road and a 3/16-ounce jighead. He also employed a prototype lure called the FF Sonar Minnow (FF stands for Forward Facing).

That worked out pretty well until Sunday. The angler said that Sunday’s day at the lake felt like a “ghost town.”

His go-to spot only landed one fish on the final day, and it was only 4-pounds, 11 ounces. But his previous days paid off with the shallow plan.

He used a 5/8-ounce War Eagle Jiu-Jigsu Jig with a Yum Craw Chunk in green pumpkin/purple. That color combination worked until Sunday when he went to straight green pumpkin.

He also went to the shallow boat dock areas with his 7-4 Falcon Rods Jason Christie Flipping Stick with a Lew’s Pro SP reel. The 20-pound Sunline Shooter helped in those areas.

But the competitor shook off those past near-misses, crowded areas, and the urge to use the spinnerbait for Bassmaster Classic glory.

That means no more thoughts of what could’ve been on Monday morning for Christie.

“I honestly felt like this might be my last best chance — and I got it done,” Christie said.