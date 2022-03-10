One Arizona Landmark Will Become Easier to Get a Permit to Hike

Hikers and tourists who want to see The Wave, one of Arizona’s most famous natural landmarks, will have an easier time obtaining a permit thanks to new local regulations. The Wave is an undulating sandstone landscape destination in the American Southwest that you’ve likely seen many times in photographs before, already. Located in the Coyote Buttes North area of Arizona and Utah, hikers can only visit, currently, with a permit from a lottery system.

Hikers of well-planned trips can obtain permits up to four months in advance. Spur-of-the-moment thrill seekers, though, could only obtain the necessary daily permit via a trip to the Bureau of Land Management’s Kanab Visitor Center in Utah. There, you’d have to enter a daily lottery; and if it didn’t hit, your day was spent mostly in the car.

Beginning next week, though, the bureau will roll out a new mobile app where hikers can seek a daily permit to visit the great Arizona landmark. Now, you’ll be able to enter the lottery from home or hotel room, and you’ll know the results quickly.

In order to ensure conservation, a maximum of 64 people per day are allowed in The Wave. Of those, 48 can get permits in the four-month advance lottery, and 16 can win permits in the app’s daily lottery.

Starting March 15, hikers can enter the lottery via the recreation.gov app on their phones or tablets. Officials encourage hikers to download the app ahead of time so as not to face poor internet conditions in remote parts of the Southwest.

Step by step, how to receive a permit for the Arizona landmark

With the app downloaded, applying for the lottery is simple. Most crucially, in order to register, you must make sure you’re within geographic boundaries of the app. You can’t use the app properly outside of the boundaries. More on that to come.

Two days ahead of your desired hike, you must open the app either through the app store of mobile browser. Computers will not work. You’ll know by 7:15 p.m. local time that evening whether you won the permit. If you win, you have until the next morning to accept it and pay the nominal $9 fee. You must then pick up the permit at an in-person location, either in Page, Arizona, or Kanab, Utah. During the pick-up, you’ll receive safety instructions.

Something to note: daylight saving time 2022 begins on Sunday, March 13. Utah observes DST and Arizona does not; so as of March 13, if the local time in Utah is 9:30 a.m., it’s 8:30 a.m. in Arizona.

So where does the app work, specifically?

In Arizona: Page, Greenhaven, Marble Canyon, Vermilion Cliffs, Jacob Lake, White Sage, Fredonia, Moccasin and the Kaibab Paiute Indian Reservation.

Page, Greenhaven, Marble Canyon, Vermilion Cliffs, Jacob Lake, White Sage, Fredonia, Moccasin and the Kaibab Paiute Indian Reservation. In Utah: Big Water, Paria, Johnson Canyon, Kanab, Mount Carmel, Orderville, Glendale and East Zion.

The following day, permit in hand, you and up to six friends can explore The Wave and Coyote Buttes North. The hike totals more than six miles roundtrip, so be sure to bring some provisions and comfortable equipment.