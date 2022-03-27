One Dead, Another Missing After Oregon Fishing Vessel Sinks

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing man after finding a capsized fishing vessel off the coast of Oregon.

At 12 a.m. on Saturday, the Guard heard a distress signal from a boat that was about 35 miles out from Florence, OR. Once officers responded, they found floating debris, an empty life raft, and a dead woman, according to KPTV.

An MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter flew over the scene. But it had to return to shore because of thick fog and low visibility.

As of now, officials believe that only two people were aboard the fishing vessel. And they are currently looking for the missing man.

“The Coast Guard is searching for the master of a 32-foot fishing vessel that sank Saturday morning approximately 35 miles offshore Florence,” it wrote in a press release. “Missing is Mike Morgan, 68.”

Crews are currently working through a “21 square-mile area offshore Florence” in hopes of finding Morgan. To do so, they’re using a “10-foot Coast Guard Cutter Orcas, a Sector North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew, and a Coast Guard Station Umpqua River 47-foot Motor Lifeboat.”

Officials are asking mariners and the public to contact the Sector North Bend Command Center at 541-756-9210 with any information about Mike Morgan.

US Coast Guard Unable to Locate Woman Who Jumped Off Cruise Ship

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard has not had success in locating the 32-year-old woman who jumped from a Carnival Cruise ship last month. And after canvassing 2,514 square nautical miles, officials have decided to call off the search.

“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” said Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Eldredge, Command Duty Officer at Sector New Orleans. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”

According to reports, the unnamed woman jumped from the 10th floor of the Carnival Valor on Wednesday, Feb 16. She hit the side of the ship before falling into the water face first. And she disappeared after crew members threw life preservers and a flare to mark her position.

At the time, the ship was about 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

So far, authorities have not determined why she decided to jump. But just before she did, she had been involved in a fight with a man in a hot tub. At one point, other passengers claimed she was also handcuffed by security. But Carnival Cruiselines has since said that is not true.