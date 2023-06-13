One year ago today, the Historic Yellowstone Flood changed the national park forever

“One year ago today, our team faced one of the most significant challenges in Yellowstone’s history,” park officials begin in their memorial message.

“After receiving a combined 7.5-9.5 inches of rain and snowmelt in 24 hours, flooding destroyed park roads, wastewater infrastructure, backcountry trails and bridges, power systems, and employee housing,” they continue.

“Nine days after a complete evacuation, we reopened three of five entrances and all entrances in only four months.” And it was truly remarkable as it sounds. But this only scratches the surface.

“It’s mid-June. The busy season for Yellowstone. Not only was the park full of visitors, the gateway communities were also full. We had to make a decision, because of unsafe conditions, to move thousands of visitors out of northern Yellowstone and push them south into the southern loop. We had thousands of visitors stranded in the park, and in Gardiner,” Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said on June 14, 2022 to our room full or reporters.

Thankfully, no visitor casualties came of June’s historic flooding. That Monday was just the beginning, however.

The damage was “catastrophic,” Sholly added. Yet he remained hopeful that America’s first national park would emerge even stronger than before. Not without “considerable work and effort,” he said, but it did and in record time.

“This would not have been possible without the help of the Federal Highway Administration Western Federal Lands Highway Division, RockSol Consulting Group, HK Contractors, Jacobs Engineering Group, Oftedal Construction, and National Park Service teams,” Yellowstone adds in today’s year-anniversary post.

Revisiting the unparalleled Yellowstone Flood Event of 2022

“We have a considerable amount of rockslides, mudslides, and trees down, and a substantial amount of debris,” Sholly assessed at the time. “In some sections, the roads have been completely washed away. The Yellowstone River has changed course in these areas, perhaps permanently.”

In sections where the river washed across roads, “we have a substantial amount of trees down, which will require considerable work to clear,” he painted of the park’s state.

(Yellowstone flood event 2022. Employee housing in Yellowstone River. Courtesy / Gina Riquier, NPS, YELL)

As for how 2022’s catastrophic flood happened, Sholly offered the following:

“Over the weekend and into Sunday night, we received about two-to-three inches of rain, with some warming temperatures. That dropped onto about five-and-a-half inches of snow that melted. This caused a major flood event in most of the northern range of Yellowstone from the Yellowstone River, Lamar River, and all of their tributaries.”

The flood event rose Yellowstone River water levers above any record in history. Churning rapids washed out the sides of mountains, reshaped valleys, destroyed park structures, and completely removed entire sections of roads. Most notably, the section between Mammoth Hot Springs and Gardiner was severely compromised, with the North and Northeast Entrance Roads also losing entire swaths of surface.

Rivers reshape landscapes. It’s what they do. They carve canyons as vast as the Grand Canyon, and build landscapes as one-of-a-kind as Yellowstone. Yet as Sholly cited, our changing climate has more and more natural disasters shaping the lands at a far more rapid pace than any other time in America’s recorded history.

‘I have heard this is a ‘thousand year event,’ whatever that means these days’

Superintendent Cam Sholly assesses “catastrophic” damage to Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone Flood Event, 2022 flooding. June 18, 2022. (Photo: NPS / Jacob W. Frank)

“These aren’t my words, but I have heard this is a ‘thousand year event,’ whatever that means these days, as they seem to be happening more and more frequently,” Sholly offered. “I’m not sure what context to put this in, historically. Except, from what I understand, one of the highest cubic-feet-per-second ratings of the Yellowstone River was recorded in the 90s at 31,000 CFS. And Sunday night, we were at 51,000 CFS, just to give you an idea from the last major water event here in the park.”

Through immense effort, planning, and sheer will, Yellowstone National Park would fully reopen by early November, 2022.

The park has seen a tremendous buys season in 2023 so far, too. All thanks to the immense, incredible work of thousands at the community, park, state, and federal levels.

For more from Sholly during the event, see our National Parks Journal: Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly Goes In-Depth on Park’s Historic Flooding next.