Oregon Highway Shut Down After 31 Cows Escape Tipped Trailer

In Clackamas County, Oregon, 31 cows took control of a local highway. And sadly, they aren’t offering rides now that gas prices have skyrocketed. How did this happen, you ask? After a crash involving a livestock trailer on I-5, dozens of cows poured out onto the highway south of Wilsonville. This is definitely not something you see every day. Even news anchor Pete Ferryman let out a slight chuckle at the sight of cows roaming the traffic-jammed streets.

On Sunday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue claimed the livestock trailer tipped over and released the cattle onto the freeway. FOX 12 viewer Dave Tragethon released several videos that showed a herd of cattle running down the shoulder and in between cars. Not only that, but a truck ended up rolling over on its side.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue shared the story on Twitter. The caption read, “I5 Wilsonville Update: Crews continue to herd cattle toward the I5 exit 283 off-ramps where they will load into another trailer and traffic will start moving again. Reports now indicate 31 cows were in the tipped trailer. The driver did not require medical transport.”

I5 Wilsonville Update: Crews continue to herd cattle toward the I5 exit 283 off ramp where they will load into another trailer and traffic will start moving again. Reports now indicate 31 cows were in the tipped trailer. The driver did not require medical transport. #PDXalerts pic.twitter.com/qFn2qeXJ4p — TVF&R (@TVFR) March 13, 2022

It’s a huge relief to know that no one required medical transport due to the accident. However, several cows suffered injuries from falling from the bridge.

Cow Leads Police on a Wild Chase in Los Angeles

Last week, California residents spotted a cow sighting that was reported on the 210 Freeway in Los Angeles. Not only that, but the lone farm animal ended up leading the police on a wild cow chase.

The animal roamed the highway without a care in the world. With several animal control vehicles making their way behind the cow and through traffic, the cow left the interstate and made its way to city streets. Then the animal made its way into a parking lot. The case even led one of the animal control officials to lasso and attempt to wrangle the animal. Clearly irritated by the disturbance, the cow managed to climb a flight of stairs.

After its walk, the lone mammal traveled to a ranch-like property for its afternoon snack. But sadly, authorities made it to the animal to safely take it down. However, it wasn’t as easy as it sounded. After all, it took several animal control officials and a rope to gain control of the cow. Where the animal was being taken to, we don’t know. But it’s likely it’s being taken to a rural area where there’s more grass than it knows what to do with.