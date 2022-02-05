Oregon Officials Searching for Poacher Who Fled the Scene

Oregon officials are hunting for a poacher who “fled the scene” after killing a deer on private property and stealing its head on Dec. 9.

USA Today reported that officials issued a press release this week. Basically, the poacher has got a 57-day headstart.

State troopers are investigating while Department of Fish and Wildlife officials compiled the report. Springfield in Lane County is almost a two-hour drive south of Portland.

Poacher Seen, Witness Gives The Details

Officials described the suspect as a 5-foot-1 man with brown hair and a corresponding beard. The suspect fled in a late 1990s white Chevy flatbed pickup.

CBS 4 offered a few more details. The witness said the truck was likely a 3500 diesel with several toolboxes or gang boxes on the truck bed. Additionally, the truck had a rough start, so the poacher could draw attention to himself if it’s not fixed.

The poacher shot the buck close to a private house and along a driveway leading to other homes. The man took off running and continued to flee in his truck. Unaware of any illegal activities, the witness thought the fleeing man was just strange.

Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a passerby saw the man leave without the deer carcass and head.

Trooper, Useful Dog Quick To Scene

Senior Trooper Josh Wolcott got the call at 7 p.m. and brought his unit’s conservation K9 named Buck. The two arrived 45 minutes later, looking for weapons, bullets, and any other evidence left by the poacher.

Wolcott told CBS 4 how helpful Buck was in the investigation, calling the canine “extremely useful.” While regular troopers would need metal detectors, the dog could quickly pick up the scent in the dark.

Buck was a gift from the Oregon Wildlife Foundation and is the only Oregon State Patrol dog that can find carcasses. The group works to preserve wildlife and habitats around the state. Wolcott said that Buck is also good at finding the human scent, gunshot powder residue, and other poaching evidence.

Wolcott recovered the deer meat, and local charities reaped the rewards.

“The silver lining to poaching cases like this – where we are able to locate the animal while it’s still salvageable – is that the meat is put to good use,” Wolcott said.

Officials still want the poacher to come to justice, offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and a conviction.

The county also had a strange bald eagle killing back on Nov. 30. A local citizen found the juvenile bald eagle’s body. It was wasting away in the Cox Butte area near Junction City.

Officials made their announcement of the bald eagle’s death on Dec. 14.

The bird killer faces a maximum fine of $6,250 and a year in jail if caught. The court can issue an additional $5,000 fine after any conviction.