OUTSIDER EXPLORES: Chattanooga has so much more to offer outdoorsfolk than advertised

Break away from the Rock City and Ruby Falls crowds and explore an authentic, wild Chattanooga. Full itinerary ahead.

As an East Tennessee kid, my heart belongs to the Smokies. But there was never any denying Chattanooga her crown as the Tennessee outdoor hub growing up, and there certainly isn’t now, either.

Rock City, Ruby Falls and the Tennessee Aquarium hold glorious nostalgia; the latter in particular. I sing that aquariums praises to this day and still enjoy a visit (it’s one of the best in the U.S., bias or no). Rock and Ruby are historic tourist destinations that deserve a visit, too, even if only in a “right of passage” sort of way. The barns and birdhouses are right: you really should “See Rock City” if you haven’t. The geology is spectacular.

The important distinction to make, however, is that Rock and Ruby are not what I would describe as “wilderness” or outdoor adventures. Each is touristy (again, as an East TN-raised Gatlinburg apologist, I say this with love), yet they remain top online recommendations to outdoorsfolk looking to tackle Chattanooga.

Seeing Ruby Falls (a literal 145-foot waterfall cascading through one of the most impressive cave systems in Tennessee) in person is wild; cheesy music, lights and all. Seeing seven states at once from the tip of Lookout Mountain via Rock City Point is also beyond impressive. But please bear in mind that you will be doing both with hundreds of others at a time in experiences that are more akin to Dollywood than a national park.

‘The mission, then, becomes seeking out an ‘authentic’ Tennessee wilderness experience‘

The mission, then, becomes seeking out an “authentic” Tennessee wilderness experience, one far less tainted by decades of tourism. And this exists in spades within and surrounding Chattanooga.

View of Downtown Chattanooga from the balcony of The Edwin Hotel room, overlooking Tennessee River. (Photo credit: Jon D. B., Outsider)

Below, you’ll find our recommendations for a true Chattanooga wilderness experience, alongside the city’s National Park Service offerings. All of this can be done in a three/four day trip and makes for an excellent excursion, so let’s break it down first before going into personal experience, detail, and photos on each.

CHATTANOOGA ITINERARY BREAKDOWN

Note: When recommending destinations/excursions, I tend to focus on accessibility. Chattanooga offers tons of mountain biking, watersports, climbing, bouldering, and everything else you can imagine. But It’s also the perfect destination for families, entry-level outdoorsfolk and experienced explorers alike. The itinerary below reflects this.

Recommendations are in bullet points below. You’ll find detailed descriptions of each destination after. Click on each place name for a Google Maps location.

Recommendations for a Wilderness Experience:

PRIORITY: See the Tennessee River Gorge

National Park Service Destinations:

Optional Day Trip out of Chattanooga:

Recommended lodging:

The Edwin Hotel Located right beside the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga, The Edwin offers the perfect stay for someone looking to take advantage of both the city and wilderness. Rooms with balconies overlooking the river are available. Right outside is the Walnut Street Bridge , a restored, historic bridge that’s now a city park and pedestrian walkway. The Edwin’s Whiskey Thief rooftop bar is by far the best dining experience in the city, hands down. So even if you don’t stay here, be sure to head up to the 5th floor for excellent views of the city, river, and a fantastic menu & bar.



IN DETAIL: See Chattanooga from Sunset Rock

Local legend and all-around fantastic human Clark Brewer summits Sunset Rock alongside Jon D. B. in Chattanooga, TN. (Photo credit: Jon D. B., Outsider)

Located on the western side of Lookout Mountain, Sunset Rock is a short hike down historic stone steps to one of the best lookout points in the area. It’s rarely crowded, off the beaten path, and truly spectacular. Trails to both sides make for further exploring, but please be mindful of bringing kids or pets, as you will be on the literal side of a cliff and there is nothing preventing anyone from falling off.

This is a local historic site and free to enter. And it is phenomenal.

Entry: $6

Website: chattanoogaaudubon.org/audubon-acres

The 130 acre Audubon Acres Nature Sanctuary is bisected by the South Chickamauga Creek, and is one of the most peaceful, serene places to hike in the valley. Tons of wildlife flourish here, with birds of prey being a highlight. I saw multiple barred owls and red-tailed hawks while walking deep forest paths.

There are five miles of trails within and having hiked them all, I can confirm that 90% of the trek is flat ground. Be sure to walk all the way back to Little Owl Village, one of the most undisturbed, powerful Native American landmarks remaining in the southeast. This truly is one of the best places to get to know a wild Chattanooga and get a sense for what it felt like long ago.

Entry: Donation-based, typical donation is $10-15

Website: reflectionriding.org

Reflection Riding is literally right below Sunset Rock. Drive back down Lookout Mountain to this arboretum & nature center and you’ll be entering the lush ecosystem you just saw from above.

Here, you can hike, recreate, and even schedule wildlife programs to meet native wildlife like barn owls and the endangered red wolf (above). The staff and volunteers are fantastic, and will be able to help you get to know the wilds of southern Tennessee.

Sunset-bat-cave-Chattanooga adventure. (Jon D. B., Outsider)

Nickajack has plenty to offer those who enjoy time on the water, and it’s free to enter. But the Batcave Paddleboard Adventure is a paid excursion I highly recommend.

Price: Around $70 per person

Website: Outshine Adventures

You’ll enjoy a short, peaceful paddle to the mouth of Nickajack Cave at sunset to observe hundreds of thousands of endangered gray bats emerge for their nightly feeding. Sunshine, owner of Outshine Adventures, is wonderful and will work with everyone of any comfort level on the water. It is as fantastic as it sounds.

Nickajack Bat Cave (Jon D. B., Outsider)

While you’re here, consider driving a few minutes over to Nickajack Dam if you’re a bird enthusiast. I saw more osprey hunting below this dam at the same time than I’ve ever seen in one location.

PRIORITY: See the Tennessee River Gorge surrounding Chattanooga

If there is any other area of Tennessee that deserves to be a national park, it is the Tennessee River Gorge. This stunning geological formation is a wondrous, tree-filled canyon that’s been carved by the Tennessee River over the ages.

After traveling the area extensively, I recommend Prentice Cooper State Forest as holding the best views. Julia Falls Overlook is a close second. Either way, if you do one thing in Chattanooga, make sure it’s basking in one of these views of the gorge.

Views from Snoopers Rock. (Jon D. B., Outsider) Views from Snoopers Rock. (Jon D. B., Outsider)

Looking to really get out there and hike? Prentice Cooper State Forest has over 35 miles of hiking trails (including the Cumberland Trail), a ton of off-roading and ATV trails, and the absolute best views of the Tennessee River Gorge.

Entrance is free, but you’ll want to be sure you’re comfortable driving on gravel roads for extended periods of time. This is a truly wild place, and vehicles with high clearance will do best.

And please, make the drive out to Snoopers Rock for the absolute best view of the Tennessee River Gorge (photos above). It is beyond stunning.

Cumberland Trail complex in Chattanooga, TN. (Jon D. B., Outsider) Signal Point in Chattanooga, TN. (Jon D. B., Outsider)

Over on the opposite (eastern) side of the gorge is part of the Cumberland Trail complex, which also offers stunning views.

I recommend beginning at Signal Point, an NPS-managed area. Here, there are bathrooms, a large parking lot, and a trailhead for Cumberland Trail. You’ll start your journey with a less-open but historic viewpoint at Signal Point (photo above), then can hike on to:

Julia Falls Overlook

Rainbow Falls

Rainbow Lake Wilderness Park

The Cumberland Trail will also connect you to Prentice Cooper State Forest (mentioned above) if you’re looking for an extensive hike

Entrance to each is free.

Recommendations for a National Park Experience in Chattanooga

My specialty is national parks, and Chattanooga actually has multiple NPS sites within, including Signal Point. There’s also a national forest complex around an hour out.

Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park is the main NPS site, but isn’t a wilderness destination. It’s also spread out across the city, while half lies in Georgia. I highly recommend it to U.S. history buffs, however, so if that’s your thing then be sure to map it out and visit. Either way, bring your Parks Passport to get it stamped and/or stickered at Point Park, one of the most unique NPS destinations in Tennessee.

Point Park, National Park Service. Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Photo: Jon D. B., Outsider)

Entry: $10/adult, ages 16 and older, kids 15 and younger may enter for free. If you have a National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass, the passholder and three other adults may enter for free.

Website: NPS Point Park

A great national park experience within Chattanooga, Point Park features incredible historic buildings and amazing views from atop Lookout Mountain.

The Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center is also stone historic building that houses exhibits about the Battles for Chattanooga. Just outside is the impressive castle-like entrance to Point Park’s 16 acres (above). Overlooks, monuments, and cannon positions interpreting the Battle of Lookout Mountain as well as the other Battles for Chattanooga await within.

Bonus Day Trip: Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests

Just a little over an hour out of Chattanooga and into Georgia is the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests, a wilderness wonderland full of Appalachian beauty, history, and hiking. If you’re looking to further explore Appalachia in a national park-like setting (outside Great Smoky Mountains), this is an excellent day-trip.

And honestly, this is all just the tip of the iceberg. I said it once and I’ll say it again, Chattanooga truly has so much more to offer us outdoorsfolk than advertised.

Happy trails, Outsiders!