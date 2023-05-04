Google Maps national parks update lets you download NPS maps from search

Now, instead of having to search by local area names, Google Maps users can search specific national parks then download a full map.

Right off the bat, it’s important to clarify that downloading maps has, of course, been a feature of Google Maps for many years. It’s also been possible to download maps of national parks, but it was a backpacking-sized pain in the @$$ to do it. The app didn’t allow for a user to A.) Search a park by name then B.) download that map area.

This was possible for cities, towns, etc., but not national parks. The app’s late April 2023 update changes that, however, and it’s pretty great. Here’s how easy it is:

Open Google Maps and search a park, i.e. “Yellowstone National Park”

and search a park, i.e. “Yellowstone National Park” Swipe in the Directions menu all the way over until you see Download offline map

menu all the way over until you see Place the blue border around the entire park, then hit Download

Again, this is essentially Google making it easier for NPS enthusiasts and visitors to quickly download the entirety of their national park maps directly from searching for that park. Otherwise, nothing else has changed.

Instagram user Amanda Wanders does a fine job of sharing how it’s done in her reel/video:

“Literally, so much easier. Just search the park, swipe over, & tap to download,” Amanda captions.

As she clarifies, “The update is that you can now do it on search! I was always wildly annoyed you couldn’t like you could for cities, etc. So make sure to save this for the future or share this with a fellow national parks lover!”

Google Maps’ official Instagram account even commented on Amanda’s post to verify the existence of this new feature. “You asked, we answered,” they reply.

