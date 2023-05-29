Is the wildlife of national parks actually wild?

From isolation to habituation, national parks present challenges to wildlife while protecting them simultaneously. So are these animals truly wild?

As the National Park Service (NPS), and the answer is simple:

National parks offer a unique experience for watching wildlife. Animals in parks are wild—visitors have the amazing opportunity to view animals as they live and interact with each other in their natural homes. National Park Service

The truth, however, is a bit more complicated. In all, the wildlife we’re fortunate enough to experience in national parks is truly wild at large. Birds know few boundaries, for example, and come and go as they please. The bison of Yellowstone, though heavily regulated, can also enter and exit the park for their natural, millennia-old migrations as they need.

But come across certain black bears in the Great Smoky Mountains as they’re likely to allow you and your vehicle to come within feet of their personal space – and remain unbothered. Is this the behavior of truly wild wildife?

Again, yes and no. As humanity leaves less and less of nature untouched, the question of the “wild animal” becomes a philosophical one. Do you consider humans a part of nature? We are animals, and our existence and survival is inseparable from nature. Yet the majority of our creations are wholly unnatural, greatly damage nature itself (including ourselves), and completely change the way all wildlife is able to live.

‘No one would consider the mountain lions of California as domesticated animals. Yet they have become something remarkably different.’

Our road systems are a powerful example, as is the mountain lion. Out in California, the great Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area (SMMNRA) is the largest urban national park in the country. Over 150,000 acres of mountains and coastline in Ventura and Los Angeles counties are prime lion habitat, so this NPS-managed site is crucial to their survival in the area.

But the entirety of SMMNRA is carved into isolated chunks of habitat by congested highways. Both the 101 and 118 run straight through, and each are well-documented perils for the species.

The California highways have claimed dozens of mountain lions in recent years. Moreover, they’ve isolated the species into small pockets of habitats. This forces inbreeding, something state and NPS officials documented thoroughly in the late P-81. Both are hallmarks of wildlife isolation, an issue national parks are forced to contend with in the world we’ve made.

No one would consider the mountain lions of California as domesticated animals. Yet they have become something remarkably different to the wild cougars who are still able to roam a thousand miles any given month elsewhere in North America. Their existence is completely dictated by human surroundings. Is this wild?

Even those Yellowstone bison, though allowed to migrate as needed, will also tolerate the sharing of roads with vehicles. Or some will, anyway. Some will even tolerate a human being directly approaching them for selfies – despite being hunted to near-extinction by our kind. Is this wild?

‘We give wildlife no choice in isolation or habituation, and have created a new definition of wild in the process.’

The archaic “bear shows” of national parks also happened less than a century ago. This created the most powerful example of habituation in modern history. National parks fed bears heaps of trash for the amusement of visitors. NPS saw a drastic shift in mindset around the 1960s and was able to squash this mentality. But the effects still linger. Bears still approach cars for food. Is the bear that does so a wild animal?

We give wildlife no choice in the isolation or habituation we force upon them. And we have created a new definition of wild in the process. This is, in my opinion, the answer to the question.

All wildlife in national park is wild. But that word, and what it defines, has been fundamentally altered by humanity.

National parks aim to provide a protected habitat for native plants and animals, allowing them to live and behave naturally within the park boundaries. These areas are managed and regulated to minimize human interference and maintain an ecological balance that remains as close to its “pre-humanity” ecosystem as possible. But there is no “pre-humanity” anymore.

All national parks have thousands to millions of visitors every year. They have infrastructure, roads, visitor centers, and park staff on patrol. NPS goes through great lengths to limit human impact and maintain the wildness of the environment. But the presence of humans and our civilizations will always influence the behavior and habits of wildlife.

Even the concept of “wildness” is now subjective. A visit to a national park will never be as wild an remote as traveling to the few remaining “untouched” pockets of planet Earth.

Some national parks do remain remote, and some are tremendous in size (the parks of Alaska being strong examples). Vast areas of untouched wilderness where wildlife can thrive undisturbed are, in fact, protected by our National Park Service and would not exist without it. Other parks are smaller, more accessible, or crowded to the point where there’s never a day in an animal’s life where they do not encounter humanity (see: Yellowstone and the Smokies).

Wildlife is wild, period.

Regardless of which type of park we visit, it is imperative that we acknowledge the mindset of wildlife itself. To animals, wildlife is wild, period. Humans and infrastructure are simply another threat to their existence. They cope, or don’t, in kind. We give no choice, and this is our reality.

Our mission becomes, then, to treat each wild animal as wild, despite the definition of that word changing. Respect all animals as wild. Acknowledge that the homes they have left are all they have left.

Failure to do so can result in injury or death not just for us, but for the wildlife we cherish, too. And in this reality we’ve created, the fact that we can still visit our national parks and marvel at the species that survive is no small miracle. It is a privilege.

“But with that privilege comes responsibility,” the National Park Service notes. “Visitors are responsible for their own safety and for the safety of the animals, too. Simply put, leave animals alone—no touching, no feeding, no harassing.”

So when in doubt, “Just remember to keep your distance, and enjoy your experience watching wildlife.”

Because to animals, wildlife is wild. Period.