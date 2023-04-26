It’s almost time for Synchronous Firefly Viewing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

If you haven’t made it to the Synchronous Firefly Viewing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, make this the year. It’s unlike anything else you’ll ever experience.

This remarkable phenomenon features synchronous fireflies flashing in tandem during the calm nights of the Smokies. They are one of 19 species of fireflies that live in the national park and throughout the eastern U.S., and their display is as magical as nature gets.

Each year, Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM) hosts the annual Synchronous Firefly Viewing opportunity at Elkmont in kind. This year, it’ll be held from Sunday, June 4 through Sunday, June 11. Here’s how to enter yourself for the chance to attend:

Apply for the limited viewing opportunity by entering a lottery for a vehicle reservation through www.recreation.gov

The lottery opens for reservation applications on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. EDT and closes Monday, May 1 at 8 p.m. EDT

Using the lottery system ensures everyone who applies for a reservation has an equal chance of getting one All lottery applicants will be charged a $1.00 application fee Successful applicants will automatically see reservations and a $24.00 reservation fee will charge to the same credit or debit card used for the application fee There is a limit of one lottery application per household per season



As the park cites in their media release to Outsider, a total of 960 vehicle reservations (or 120 per night) will issue through the lottery process. Then, the results of the lottery will be available by Thursday, May 11. So be sure to keep an eye on your email around that date!

Synchronous Firefly Viewing in Detail

In late May to early June, thousands of visitors near Elkmont Campground can see this naturally occurring phenomenon. The species responsible is Photinus carolinus, a firefly – or lightning bug as many of us southerners knew them growing up – that flashes synchronously.

Synchronous Fireflies, Elkmont. (Photo Credit: Radim Schreiber, GRSM media release)

The event became so popular that in 2006, the National Park Service would limit access to the Elkmont area to the eight days of predicted peak firefly activity. “This helps reduce traffic congestion, provides a safe viewing experience for visitors, and minimizes disturbances to these unique fireflies during their two-week mating period,” the park cites.



Today, lottery applicants may enter two dates to take part in the viewing opportunity over the eight-day period. And for those curious, the park’s lottery system uses a randomized computer drawing to select applications.

As for that $24.00 fee, this covers the cost of “on-site portable restrooms, supplies, and nightly personnel costs for managing the viewing opportunity,” GRSM cites.



And remember, reservations are non-refundable, non-transferable, and good only for the date issued. There is also a limit of one lottery application per household per season.

To learn more, visit Recreation.gov’s The Great Smoky Mountains Firefly Viewing Lottery page.



Good luck, Outsiders! Hope to see you there.