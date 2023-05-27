Must-know tips before visiting Yellowstone National Park this summer

Ready to tackle Yellowstone this summer? These tips, straight from rangers, are the must-knows you can’t miss.

Planning ahead is the name of the game when it comes to our national parks. Spontaneous trips are always great, but the popularity of parks like Yellowstone during the busy summer season make this near impossible. Unless you enjoy stressful excursions, that is.

Whether you’ve visited before or are looking to make your inaugural Yellowstone National Park trip, there’s a handful of tips that will make your life much easier – and your trip far more enjoyable. The park’s rangers have put together a list of ‘Top 10’ tips covering exactly this for 2023, which you can view below. Or, if you prefer to read, you’ll find the tips listed after.

Top 10 ‘Must-Know’ Tips for Exploring Yellowstone National Park this Summer

10. No Vehicle Reservations Required

Vehicle reservations are not required to enter the park – just a park entrance pass. Save time at entrance stations by purchasing your pass online before you arrive. Keep in mind that summer is busy, so be prepared for crowds at popular areas and lines at the entrance gates, in construction areas and at roadside wildlife sightings. Please be patient and enjoy your visit.

9. Check Road Statuses

Most park roads open to regular vehicles in mid-April and close to wheeled vehicles (cars, vans, motorcycles, etc.) in early November. Weather may necessitate closures at any time, however, so check the park roads page for more information about current park road status and traffic delays due to road improvement projects.

8. Plan Ahead

All campgrounds and lodging require a reservation and are usually fully well in advance of your trip. Operating hours and service levels can change with little notice. Check the latest information before coming to the park:

7. Give Wildlife Room

Wild animals are dangerous if you get too close! People have been injured or killed by bears, bison and elk. Always maintain a minimum of 25 yards (23 m) from all wildlife and 100 yards (91 m) from bears and wolves. Learn how to watch wildlife safety and travel safely in bear country.

6. Drive and Park Responsibly

Observe posted speed limits and use pullouts to watch wildlife, take pictures and let other cars pass. Do not stop your vehicle in the road. When pulling over, be sure to park with all four tires fully to the right of the white line.

5. Stay on Boardwalks

People have been severely injured or killed by breaking through the thin ground in thermal basins or falling into hot springs.

4. Enhance Your Experience

Download the free National Park Service app (and offline content) before you arrive in the park.

3. Expect Limited Connectivity

Don’t be surprised if you can’t receive calls or texts, even in the few areas where you might have cell reception.

2. Prepare for Weather Changes

Unpredictability characterizes Yellowstone’s weather. Expect big temperature swings, rain or snow during every month of the year. No matter when you visit, bring a warm jacket, rain gear and lots of layers. Check the current weather conditions.

1. Make the Most of Your Trip

Make it the trip of a lifetime by attending a ranger program, exploring the Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center, participating in the free Junior Ranger program or checking out any of the special events happening in Yellowstone this year!

