National Park Week: The best park views on Instagram

Love national parks? Some of the best views from across America are on Instagram, and we’ve gathered them in celebration of National Park Week alongside some of our favorite photographers and explorers.

National Park Landscapes with Austin Pedersen

Few can capture a landscape like southwest-based photographer Austin Pedersen. He’s also one of the few to feature our lesser-known NPS gems like Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park:

“Last light over one of the forgotten gems of our National Park System. No matter how many times I go, I always leave wanting to come back for more. There’s no place like the Black Canyon. Here’s a set of this crazy place for National Park Week.” Austin Pedersen

The National Park Travelers Do It Right

What’s the best national park in America? It’s a common question, and one The National Park Travelers Connor & Morgan and I happen to agree on:

Washington state’s Olympic National Park is beyond breathtaking. Its broad landscapes encompass everything we love about the Pacific Northwest and then some. The Hoh Rainforest, specifically, is a place that needs to be on everyone’s bucket list for National Park Week or any week.

“Where does Olympic National Park rank on your list? From rainforests, waterfalls, mountains, and beaches. Olympic National Park truly has something for everyone! We often get asked what’s our favorite place we’ve ever visited and we always find ourselves coming back here with our answer!” The National Park Travelers

As one of the largest NPS parks, Olympic takes a decent bit of planning to tackle. Connor and Morgan do an excellent job of breaking it down, so be sure to check out their videos if you’re planning a visit.

Cody Conk Saw the Northern Lights this National Park Week

Another of the finest landscape photographers around, Cody Conk had a particularly phenomenal National Park Week. His photos and videos perfectly capture the spectacular northern lights of this week from Utah:

Cody’s also shot some of the best photos of western parks of anyone on social media. Some of these have to be seen to be believed:

Give Cody Conk a follow for more; can’t recommend his photography enough.

Jared Kreiss Captures Mountains Like No One Else

North Carolina’s Jared Kreiss has a true talent for capturing mountains. From our local Great Smoky Mountains to the far western parks, he’s a master of capturing the character and colors of landscapes:

The locations in his gallery above are:

Grand Tetons TN/NC border Blue ridge parkway NC TN/NC boarder

Be sure to give Jared Kreiss a follow for more spectacular views this National Park Week and beyond.

National Park Week Wildlife Viewing

I’m a bit biased, but the best views are often the wildlife our great NPS system protect:

I was fortunate enough to have a stellar week of American black bear viewing in my home park, those Great Smoky Mountains, leading into National Park Week. The gallery above holds some of my favorite moments, and you can always connect with Outsider on Instagram for more.

Kimberly Rivers Hits the NPS Landmarks

“Which Grand Canyon do you prefer?” Kimberly Rivers asks as she features both the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone and, well, the Grand Canyon:

Yellowstone’s Lower Falls is, in fact, the biggest waterfall in Yellowstone, and most certainly the most famous in the park. Coupled with the Yellowstone River’s Upper Falls (a beautiful 109-foot wonder), the parks Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone makes for some of the best waterfall viewing on Earth. It’s the highlight of the park in my opinion, and unmissable.

For more views, be sure to follow Kimberly Rivers on Instagram.

Zach Lehman Highlights ‘Underrated’ Spots

“One of the most underrated spots and underrated views in Bryce Canyon,” photographer and explorer Zach Lehman offers in one of his recent features. “This overlook really made me feel so differently about the park and my visit there! For inquiring minds, it’s on the far side of the canyon rim.” Take a look:

Bryce Canyon is one of NPS’ best, and is often overlooked. But Zach’s features will have it jumping up your list.

Who are some of your favorite NPS explorers on Instagram? Be sure to hit Outsider up on Instagram and let us know.

Happy National Park Week, Outsiders! For more on the celebration and how to get involved, see our NPW breakdown here.