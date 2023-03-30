National Parks Journal: North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park is that Less-Traveled Path Worth Traveling

America is vast. Enormous, in fact. For those prone to wander, how do we choose that next U.S. destination? The options are near (if not truly) limitless. Thankfully, a little research goes a long way. It’ll even lead you to lesser-traveled gems like Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

April is rolling in, and soon the busy season will strike for all U.S. national parks. Americans love our national parks. As we should; they’re spectacular. But this hunger becomes detrimental in many places. Misuse often follows.

I grew up right outside the park that always calls me back: the Great Smoky Mountains, our most visited national park on the planet. It will always be my favorite place, but it can be a chore to explore the majority of the year. Parking on weekends? Forget it. Serene, private hikes? Better head for the backcountry. And even then you’ll still spot plenty others doing the same. That’s what happens when 14 million souls traverse a single park annually. Even Yellowstone, at a lesser 4-5 million visitors annually, suffers in kind. These parks remain top tier for a reason. But man, are they crowded.

Don’t get me wrong, sharing our parks is part of what makes them great. These grand, wide spaces don’t care who we are. They welcome each of us with open arms. But if you’re looking to escape into the wilds, well, it’s time to take the road less traveled.

Enter North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park

If you had asked me a year ago where I’d be in the winter of 2023, I wouldn’t have said North Dakota, for no other reason than not knowing enough about the state. I’ve been a lot of places, but the sheer expanse of our country forces you to form a list. “I want to hit Utah next. Or maybe Wyoming. Or Texas. Alaska. Maine…” It is daunting.

Then Theodore Roosevelt National Park crossed my radar again. I’ve studied the park a bit through my work with the National Park Service and my deep interest in the naturalist career of its namesake (to be more blunt, I am a straight up Teddy Roosevelt nerd). But it never managed to squeak out other gems I still haven’t made it to, like Yosemite or, believe it or not, the Grand Canyon. Now, however, ol’ Teddy’s namesake is one of my favorite parks in the country.

Theodore Roosevelt, or THRO as NPS officially acronyms it, owes a large part of its charm to the small town of Medora. The name is blissful to type having stayed. Even in winter as the town slows to a crawl, it remains the most picturesque portrait of a sleepy western sprawl. The Badlands of North Dakota paint its backdrop, and the people hold a genuine charm and hospitality that has to be faked elsewhere. If you’re in Medora year-round, it’s because you want to be. And after a visit, that’s an easy state of mind to understand.

Medora Will Steal Your Heart. So Will the Badlands.

Medora, North Dakota on a snowy March day, 2023. (Photo credit: Jon D. B., Outsider)

As Gardiner is to North Yellowstone, Medora is the gateway to the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. This is where you want to be. Plant roots at The Rough Riders Hotel, dine at Theodore’s on the main floor after a long, fruitful day in the park, and you’ll thank me later.

Those long days are truly something in winter. Thanks to Medora’s placement in Mountain Time, daylight ebbs on ’til around 8 o’clock this time of year. And from 8 AM to 8 PM, I had a winter wonderland to myself.

The South Unit Visitor Center (map) is the only point of entry, information and concession that stays open year-round, and it is walking distance from little downtown Medora. This makes it the perfect place to plant those roots. Then, you enter the park, and it is breathtaking.

The main attraction is the Scenic Loop Drive, which winds for 48 miles through the North Dakota Badlands. Here, bison roam freely in an ancient ecosystem nearly identical to what it was centuries prior. Winter provides the best bison viewing in THRO, as these giants are less hindered by traffic. They plod along undisturbed, much as they did before Roosevelt’s time in the area during their horrific early turn of the century decline. This, in turn, is what sparked the 26th president’s true commitment to conservation. And it is all on display right here.

Feral horses, descendants of equines that predate Teddy’s life in the Badlands, still gallop the butte-tops. Recent controversy over their unnatural place in this ancient ecosystem means they may not for much longer, however. All the more reason to head this way soon.

‘It was here that the romance of my life began’

“It was here that the romance of my life began,” Roosevelt famously said of this area. One visit to his quaint lodgings, The Maltese Cross Cabin, right out back of the South Unit Visitor Center (alongside the museum within) shows why.

Theodore Roosevelt’s Cabin in the South Unit, known as the Maltese Cross Cabin. Original ponderosa pine used to build it in 1883 still stand in Theodore Roosevelt National Park right outside the South Unit Visitor Center. (Photo credit: Jon D. B., Outsider)

His cabin, filled with artifacts genuine to Roosevelt, is the perfect launching point to the scenic loop. Before you tackle this drive in winter, always check current road conditions. But chances are, they’ve already been cleared. Two major snow events happened within the week I was there, and for the entirety of that time the South Unit roads were completely drivable. This is no small feat, and it did not go unnoticed. I will warn you, however that THRO’s North Unit did not hold the same accessibility. That is a much wilder place that takes more planning and a desire to trek through heaps of snow. It is worth it if you’re willing, but the South Unit is where you’ll make those lifelong memories.

What on Earth Causes These Spherical Rocks?

In winter, the scenic loop is yours. There are no wildlife jams, no dodging irresponsible drivers or wanton pedestrians. No fighting for parking, and no fighting for trailhead access. All the while, the jumbled badland cliffs, eroded mushroom rocks, valleys and buttes are peppered with snow that add to their contrasting, timeworn colors. It is breathtaking in all directions.

Numerous scenic overlooks and trailheads await. Some, like the phenomenal Cannonball area, you cannot miss. And as the park’s sign will readily tell you, we still have no idea how these “cannonballs” form in such a perfectly spherical manner. It is truly wild.

Other trails require a bit of a trek, but each is worth it. And the most pristine, life-altering vistas I found were courtesy of short drives up dirt roads that led to remote clifftops teeming with wildlife.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a Winter Wonderland

Bison roam the upper buttes in the North Dakota Badlands of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. South Unit. (Photo credit: Jon D. B., Outsider)

I’ve only scratched the surface of what this park has to offer in winter. Snowshoeing? Check. Pristine, snow-laden hikes? You betcha. And if you’ve ever dreamed of seeing a porcupine in the wild, winter is your bet. In fact, I had no idea how much I would enjoy observing these wildly unique rodents in their natural habitat until I did.

These guys are bigger than you expect (larger than your average raccoon but not quite beaver-sized). In winter, they’re busy shimmying up trees to feast on twigs and the fleshy layer below bark called cambium. This fellow’s handiwork is evident all over the particular tree I saw him in right off the scenic loop. There, he was diligently peeling away bark, munching buds, and living his best life. So was I (The latter, of course. I did not chew bark on my excursion, sadly.)

If you’ve made it this far, I’d imagine you’re ready to plan a winter trip to Theodore Roosevelt National Park yourself. And I’m happy to share some of what I learned to make that as fruitful an excursion as possible.

Tips for Tackling THRO in Winter

Dress For Cold Winter and In Layers: Prepare for snow and ice with proper footwear. Tall boots that are waterproof will serve you best. Dress in layers, then shed the outer ones as you warm up.

Prepare for snow and ice with proper footwear. Tall boots that are waterproof will serve you best. Dress in layers, then shed the outer ones as you warm up. Make the South Unit Your Base: This visitor center is the only one open, and that makes a big difference. The roads will be clear and Medora will having you want to come back.

This visitor center is the only one open, and that makes a big difference. The roads will be clear and Medora will having you want to come back. 4-Wheel Drive Vehicle: For the safest venture, you’ll want a 4-wheel drive vehicle. I’d go as far as to say that this is non-negotiable if you want to get the most out of the park, or venture anywhere at all, really. The ice of North Dakota winters is no joke. Thankfully, most car rental places in North Dakota won’t rent you anything else in winter and have plenty of 4WD vehicles available at different pricepoints.

Safety is Paramount

Take Your Time: This is paramount. Slow down, wander, and embrace the pristine, rugged beauty of the badlands. You’ll spot ample bison, but keep your eyes peeled for those porcupines, elk, coyotes, bald eagles, and plenty more wildlife.

This is paramount. Slow down, wander, and embrace the pristine, rugged beauty of the badlands. You’ll spot ample bison, but keep your eyes peeled for those porcupines, elk, coyotes, bald eagles, and plenty more wildlife. Tell Someone Where You Are: Even if you choose to solo this trip as I did, always be sure someone knows where you are. The badlands are beautiful, but they can be unforgiving. Winter can turn treacherous in an instant. If someone knows where you are, they can alert park rangers if need be. Otherwise, it’s always best to stick to the buddy system out here.

Even if you choose to solo this trip as I did, always be sure someone knows where you are. The badlands are beautiful, but they can be unforgiving. Winter can turn treacherous in an instant. If someone knows where you are, they can alert park rangers if need be. Otherwise, it’s always best to stick to the buddy system out here. Don’t Bite Off More Than You Can Chew: If you get that sinking feeling in your gut while in the car on the trail, don’t push it. Turn back, recoup, and make the best of what’s safe to tackle. If you need help, stay where you are and call the South Unit rangers at (701) 842-2333. I had cell service in the majority of this area.

Beyond this, there are sights I’d say you can’t miss, too. Chief among them is the Painted Canyon. The photo below says more than I’ll ever be able to, and prompts me to stress that this is sincerely an excursion to consider for winter over summer. Once that snow melts and the breeze warms, everything from Painted Canyon Overlook to downtown Medora becomes packed with people.

Must-Sees in Theodore Roosevelt National Park

The Painted Canyon from the overlook just behind the visitor center of the same name. Theodore Roosevelt National Park, March 2023. (Photo credit: Jon D. B., Outsider)

Drive the Entire Scenic Loop: Tackle all 48 miles. It’s stunning.

Tackle all 48 miles. It’s stunning. Take the Trails: There’s about a dozen trails in the South Unit. Instead of listing them, I’m genuinely recommending them all as each offered views more splendid than the next. Tackle each as you find them along the scenic loop.

There’s about a dozen trails in the South Unit. Instead of listing them, I’m genuinely recommending them all as each offered views more splendid than the next. Tackle each as you find them along the scenic loop. The Painted Canyon: This phenomenal canyon has its own visitor center, but it’s closed in winter. As park rangers told me, however, you can still park in front of the gate and walk to the overlook. And it is beyond worth it.

This phenomenal canyon has its own visitor center, but it’s closed in winter. As park rangers told me, however, you can still park in front of the gate and walk to the overlook. And it is beyond worth it. Wildlife Watching: I’ll admit this is my forte as a naturalist, but THRO provided some of the best wildlife watching I’ve encountered in U.S. National Parks. Be patient, never approach wildlife, and bring your binoculars or telephoto lens.

I’ll admit this is my forte as a naturalist, but THRO provided some of the best wildlife watching I’ve encountered in U.S. National Parks. Be patient, never approach wildlife, and bring your binoculars or telephoto lens. The Petrified Forest: To get here, you’ll need to exit the park and drive west for a short bit on 94. But it’s worth it, as the reward is ancient petrified logs more of the park’s brilliant wildlife watching.

As the National Park Service says, “Know before you go.” Make the proper prep. Embrace the will to explore. Then, a winter excursion to North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park is one you’ll cherish.