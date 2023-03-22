Two New National Monument Parks Coming in Nevada and Texas

“Our national wonders are literally the envy of the world,″ President Joe Biden said as he revealed the National Park Service‘s (NPS) new national monuments.

“They’ve always been and always will be central to our heritage as a people and essential to our identity as a nation,” he added at the Interior Department during Tuesday’s announcement. The new parks have been a long time coming, and now over half a million acres will be see protection as parks in Nevada and Texas alongside a Pacific marine sanctuary southwest of Hawaii. This, Biden lauded, is “protecting the heart and soul of our national pride.”

During a White House conservation summit, Bided went further by saying the “national treasure” NPS protects “define our identity as a nation. They’re a birthright we have to pass down to generation after generation,” AP reports.

New National Parks: Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada

In Nevada, this is Avi Kwa Ame, an ancient desert mountain that is sacred to Indigenous Americans. The southern Nevada landmark is to become a national monument (which you can visit the same as national parks) of over 500,000 acres.

The heart of Avi Kwa Ame National Monument will be the mountain itself. Also known as Spirit Mountain, Avi Kwa Ame his is the name the Fort Mojave Tribe holds for the sacred monument. It is already on the National Register of Historic Places, but the formation of an NPS park by the Department of the Interior ensures much broader protection at both the state and federal levels.

Bordering California and close to Arizona’s edge, this scenic desert landscape is crucial to the ancient Joshua trees of the region. These unique plants can live to be 1,000-years-old, and some of 900+ in age now have protection under new national parks. So, too, will desert tortoises, bighorn sheep, and countless other flora and fauna.

As importantly, “To the native people who point to Avi Kwa Ame as their spiritual birthplace, and every Nevadan who knows the value of our cherished public lands: Today is for you,″ Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nevada) tweeted after Biden’s announcement. “Spirit Mountain will now be protected for future generations.”

In Texas: Castner Range National Monument

Down in Texas, another new national monument park comes in the form of the historic Castner Range. A part of Fort Bliss, Castner was a training site for U.S. troops during World War II. It would also remain crucial for Korean and Vietnam War training and testing up until 1966.

Castner Range National Monument’s designation will “protect cultural, scientific and historic objects, honor U.S. veterans and tribal nations, and expand access to outdoor recreation on public lands,” AP further attributes to President Biden.

Biden also has the Commerce Department designating a marine sanctuary south of Hawaii. This 777,000 square mile sanctuary will protect the Pacific Remote Islands. In total, the new national park areas are “larger than Alaska and Colorado put together,″ the president noted.

As for what a National Monument is, our incredible U.S. National Parks come in many shapes, sizes, and naming designations. Not all are a “national park,” but provide similar protection and visitation opportunities for all.

