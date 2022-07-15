Yellowstone National Park ‘Touron’ Teeters Over Brink of 109-ft Upper Falls: VIDEO

Unfortunately, Yellowstone National Park regulations and danger signs aren’t enough to deter daily “tourons” from tempting death.

If you’ve been to the Brink of Upper Falls in Yellowstone (YELL), then you know there’s a designated viewing platform and walkway. Separating visitors from millions of gallons of raging water is a large, thick timber railing system fastened into the natural rock formations.

But if you’re a touron, these are simply obstacles to overcome. One such touron, which you can find on the infamous Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram, decided she was going to make her way to the very edge of the rock formations. Why, you might ask? So she could dip her toes into the churning white water at the brink of 109-foot-tall Upper Falls.

For those of us who love waterfalls but pay attention to park regulations, it’s a stress-inducing watch. And boy is is a stupid move, which the following context and visual aids demonstrate.

The Upper Yellowstone Falls in the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA.

The Upper and Lower Falls of the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone is seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States. The colors in the canyon are a result of hydrothermal alteration.

Yellowstone National Park Is Not A Playground

It goes without saying, but please do not attempt what this woman willfully did, then posted to social media. A change in wind, startling by wildlife, or mere loss of balance could’ve ended her life in the most miserable of ways.

Moreover, when someone endangers their life in this manner, it’s not just themselves they’re lacking respect for. If an accident were to occur, search and rescue teams will then have to put their own lives at risk to save them – or recover a body.

Pulling a body out of Yellowstone’s magnificent waters is not something anyone ever wants to do. But it is the harsh reality of how many of these stunts end up.

In fact, more than 100 people have died in Yellowstone’s lakes and rivers, the park cites. This includes the Yellowstone River‘s incredible passage through the park’s Grand Canyon.

In addition, “Cold water makes hypothermia a year-round risk, and spring snow melt makes rivers dangerous to cross,” YELL continues.

For more on water safety in Yellowstone National Park, visit that NPS safety page here. And for a full breakdown of YELL safety, see Outsider’s Yellowstone National Park Safety: Best Practices to Safely Explore the First National Park next.