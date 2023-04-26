Yosemite National Park Expecting More Major Flooding, Closures

In anticipation of “major flooding,” Yosemite National Park will close the majority of the park to public access starting this Friday.

California’s most-visited national park is no exception to the state’s hectic weather. As intense snow and rainfall continue throughout spring, state and park officials are anticipating snow melt to lead to flood events. Precautionary closures are coming as a result, with the park listing the following on the FAQ section of their site this week:

Most of Yosemite Valley will close starting Friday, April 28, at 10 pm, due to a forecast of flooding. This closure will be in place until Wednesday, May 3, but could last longer. Reservations for lodging and campgrounds in eastern Yosemite Valley will automatically be canceled and refunded. Wilderness permits can be rescheduled to alternate trailheads as space allows. Yosemite National Park

Friday’s closure will impact the majority of the park that is accessible to the public via Yosemite Valley roads. Yesterday, the park clarified their closures on social media with the following:

Wawona, Mariposa Grove (via hike only), Crane Flat area, Hetch Hetchy, and western Yosemite Valley will be open

In Yosemite Valley, the closure will be at El Capitan crossover (the road that crosses the Merced River just east of El Capitan)

There will be no visitor access (including pedestrian access) east of that road

Parking in western Yosemite Valley and throughout the park will be extremely limited Do not park off road

No services will be available in western Yosemite Valley

This week’s closure comes after the park shut down last month for over three weeks due to winter weather. Over 15-feet of snow hit Tuolumne Meadows, a favorite area of the national park, in a single month. With additional snow falling since and the weather warming, Yosemite National Park expects major flooding amid coming snow melt.

Yosemite National Park Visitors ‘Heartbroken’ Over Frequent Closures

As one of the most beloved and visited national parks on the planet, Yosemite’s repeat closures are leaving would-be visitors distraught as their plans fall apart.

“The effects the weather has had this year are seriously heartbreaking,” Hannah Wise writes to the park on Instagram. “I understand that it’s necessary for safety & things need to be closed. But for someone who has never been out west and spent a ton of money planning a trip just to have it ruined it’s hard not to shed some tears.”

Another would-be visitor, Alexis Faciane, says her family had “literally planned our entire trip around Big Sur and Yosemite. Purchased flights flying literally cross country from FL, hotels, car rental only to have had both close during the exact time frame we were there. Had to do a whole 180.”

Others like Cindi Spence aim to make the best of what they can access in Yosemite National Park regardless.

“Arriving May 3 and staying in West Yosemite til May 9. First timer. I’m still planning on coming and hoping the Valley opens for part of our time there,” Spence writes. “But if it doesn’t, we will take in the parts of the park that are open, and then we’ll sit on our Airbnb deck with a good book and a beer and breath in the fresh air.”

To plan your own trip, see our Top 10 Things to Do in Yosemite National Park next.

Or, to learn more about the park, check out our Top 10 Things to Know About Yosemite National Park.