People Seen Petting, Feeding Moose in Colorado Park

Multiple Colorado moose were recently seen being given much attention from visitors. However, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife urged people to give the animals space.

After witnessing a cow moose and her yearling in front of a restaurant near the Grand Avenue Boardwalk, residents called the police. Officers claimed they witnessed people getting dangerously close to and feeding the moose.

“Caution and common sense go a long way in preventing injury or death to humans and wildlife,” CPW said. After the event, CPW said a different yearling lay in front of a few businesses and porches. Apparently, the authorities received reports of people petting and feeding this animal as well. The Colorado moose appeared uncomfortable around people, the officers moved the animal to a remote location out of town.

“Moose are common in Grand Lake throughout the year,” said District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund. “It’s not uncommon to see them on or near the Grand Avenue Boardwalk, and the swim beach at Grand Lake.”

CPW issued a reminder to give moose space if someone happened to encounter them. They also reminded people to keep their dogs on leashes if brought out into the open. Lastly, they state how feeding wildlife is illegal, and that it’s harmful to their health.

Hungry Moose Forced Into Alaska’s Capital City Due To Large Amounts of Snow

While heavy snow in Alaska isn’t the most unusual occurrence, random moose making their way through the streets is. It also makes things a lot more difficult if you’re already running late.

As moose have used a lot of their energy plowing through the thick winter snow, vegetation is becoming short in supply in their natural habitat. Therefore, these creatures travel down the streets of Alaska to make decorative shrubs and grasses in parks their dinner.

Climatologist and studier of moose, Brian Brettschneider, claim that most Anchorage residents don’t have a problem with the moose trespassing in their neighborhoods during this time of the year.

“You don’t run into people who say, ‘Ugh! There’s moose again. I wish they would go away,'” Brettschneider said. But after a moose jumped over the fence, Brettschneider said he and his wife spent three days repairing their garden. “Now when it comes to gardening season, and they’ll get into people’s gardens.”

According to FOX Weather, for the past few years, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game surveyed that nearly 350 moose live around Anchorage. However, most residents don’t have an issue with their 1,000-pound neighbors. In fact, Brettschneider said that for most people who live there, moose are reminders of why the city is so special.”

“We live here not so much for the urban amenities,” he continued. “But we live here for the aesthetics and all the things that you can do in wide-open spaces. And the moose is part of that experience.”

