PHOTO: Indiana Angler Reels in Giant Blue Catfish That Had Eaten a Wildly NSFW Item

We’ve all been there. Getting some of the great outdoors, get a line in the water… sometimes a blue catfish isn’t just a fish. Over the years, I’ve personally caught turtles, a shoe, hundreds of sticks, and bags, and one time my dad reeled in a rod and reel that his cousin had lost to a catfish just a month before. I was there, a brand new rod and reel came back home to Kentucky from Washington County, Indiana.

Speaking of the Hoosier State, that’s where our story leads us today, Outsiders. While fishing on the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, a fisherman caught his first blue catfish. How is that for a day out on the mighty Ohio? The only problem is that the fish looked… strange. His friend noted the lumps in its belly.

“We noticed the stomach was hard but didn’t expect this to come of it,” Richard Kesar said on Facebook.

With their large blue catfish, they were planning on taking it back to Shelbyville, IN to cut up and later eat. So, they knew that they would find out what was in the fish before it was all said and done. Back at home and filet knife in hand, Kesar carved up his prize catch.

Inside was a foam ball…but most importantly, er, most hilariously? There was an adult toy stuck inside of the belly of the blue catfish. No wonder that sucker was so heavy, huh? Fish will eat a lot. Synthetic lures and bait, rubber and plastic in the water, and even priapic silicone.

If you don’t believe me, the NY Post has the photos to prove it.

The Ohio River can be full of many surprises.

Blue Catfish Shows the Mysteries of the Ohio River

Here in Meade County, KY, we have the most length of the Ohio River than any other community. Thanks to our unique bends at the top of our little county. So, being born and raised here, I’ve heard and seen all kinds of things taken out of that old river. This blue catfish story from Lawrenceburg, IN – upstream near Cincinnati – doesn’t surprise me one bit.

Here’s a little hearsay for you, Outsiders. Once, while playing in a creek just off the Ohio, I saw a minnow that had three eyes. Three! Now, that might be true or it might not be, but the point is that the Ohio River is full of all kinds of things. Both good and bad.

If you’ve ever fished or swam or spent any time out on that big river, you know what I’m talking about. Unfortunately, a lot of trash sometimes finds its way to the banks of the river, into the water, and into fish. As John Prine would call it, “the progress of man.”