PHOTOS: Spectacular All-White, Leucistic Bald Eagle Spotted at Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge

Bald eagles are majestic on their own, but introduce a rare genetic mutation known as leucism and they become as spectacular as nature can produce.

Every Outsider has heard the tales of “Ghost Deer,” remarkable, mythic-like deer with an all-white coat. Sightings of stark white moose, too, have resurged in recent years. The conditions that cause such an appearance are wildly rare in mammals, making each sighting a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. The genetic factors behind each cause, however, are far more common in birds, reptiles, and fish.

More often than not, an all-white animal is immediately labeled as albino. But albinism is a specific condition with very specific outcomes. And a nearly-identical outcome can be produced by what biologists and wildlife technicians refer to as leucism.

Leucistic Bald Eagle Sports All-White Feathers

Such is the case for this absolutely stunning Oklahoma bald eagle. The leucistic adult sports the iconic white head feathers of the species, but the rest of her body is what makes her such a remarkable bird of prey.

Spotted at Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge in Oklahoma, the nearly all-white baldie has reduced color pigments in her feathers. She’s become a glimmering “Ghost Eagle” as a result of this genetic mutation, making for spectacular bird watching.

Shared by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Monday, Feb. 15, photos of the bald eagle come courtesy of Deb and Mike Swaim, Greg Silva, and Steve Creek. And as they illustrate, she is a beauty to behold.

But the benefits of her rare plumage stop at beauty; something she surely cares nothing for. As rare as leucism is to begin with, the genetic mutation results in an individual who’s far more vulnerable. Whether as hunter or prey, being stark white eliminates all camouflage. For prey like deer, this means a predator spotting an easy meal. For predators like bald eagles, it means an inability to hunt effectively or blend in with potential mates. As a result, leucistic animals are far less likely to live into adulthood and reproduce to pass on their genes that produced the genetic mutation in the first place.

What is Leucism? How is it Different than Albinism?

When it comes to telling the difference between a leucistic animal and an albino one, things can get tricky. Each results in a similar, all-white appearance, after all. But there’s one physical trait that makes it an easy spot at close range.

Lucy, an albino squirrel in the care of “The World of Birds” on 7 April 2011in Hout Bay, South Africa. (Photo by Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Albino animals will be mostly white or pale over their entire bodies, which includes the skin under their fur, feathers, etc. But it’s their red, pink, or pale eyes that give them away. If you’ve seen an all-white animal with red eyes like Lucy above, then they’re albino. If they’re unusually white but have typical (or darker) eyes for their species, chances are they’re leucistic.

At the molecular level, albinism is caused by the complete lack of melanin; nature’s pigment that tints fur, feathers, skin, and eyes.

Leucistic animals, however, shows due to a reduction of all types of pigments in the body. It isn’t melanin-specific like albinism. This in a partial loss of pigmentation, which is the exact case for the beautiful bald eagle above. Like most leucistic birds, she still shows near-typical baldie feathers throughout her plumage (see her brownish spots). Many leucistic animals will sport a muting of their natural colors, too; landing them somewhere between a typical individual and a stark-white specter.

Regardless of cause, now’s the time for Oklahoma Outsiders to make flight for Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge before this bald eagle beauty is off to her next roost.