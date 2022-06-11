PHOTOS: Bizarre Unidentified Creature Spotted Roaming in Amarillo Zoo

Something weird is roaming around the Amarillo Zoo in Amarillo, Texas. Usually, we stick to aliens and Bigfoot here at Outsider, but now we’ve hooked something really weird. Reports and photos have come in from the zoo’s official Twitter of a strange creature that, admittedly, looks sort of like a large Sonic the Hedgehog, skulking around outside the zoo.

“The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.),” the zoo tweeted recently. “Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?”

Admittedly, it looks a lot like a person in some sort of costume just taking an early morning stroll. But, at the same time, it’s a little too early, if you get my drift. Could it be a werewolf? Although, the next full moon isn’t until June 14. But, who says werewolves really have to turn on the full moon? Nothing is real, we can make up our own rules.

The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be? pic.twitter.com/86Ly9ogtBT — CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) June 9, 2022

Some Of the Outsider Team Guesses What the Unidentified Amarillo Object Could Be Skulking Outside Amarillo Zoo

So, now to our guesses for what this thing is. We’ve got one vote for Chupacabra. One vote for a person in some kind of suit. One vote for Chupacasquatch, which I thought was very clever. I’m leaning into the “person in a suit” camp myself, but in my heart I want Chupacabra. The Chupacabra is a time-honored cryptid, and Amarillo is the perfect location for him. Almost smack dab in the middle of the Texas panhandle, Amarillo is close enough to New Mexico to leach stories, myths, and lore from the state’s rich history.

Chupacabra is notoriously a Latin American cryptid, and its first alleged sighting was in Puerto Rico in 1995. There, and in most of Latin America, the Chupacabra is said to be more reptilian or alien, with large eyes, a bulbous head, and spines down its back (anyone remember “The X-Files” episode “El Mundo Gira”? Good stuff). But, in the Southwestern US, where the myth is most prevalent in North America, it has more dog-like features. The Chupacabra sucks the blood of goats; given that its name literally translated to “goat sucker,” that’s kind of obvious.

But, of course, there are those who don’t really believe, and Chupacabra lore has been relatively disproven. According to an investigation by writer Benjamin Radford, which he documented in the book “Tracking the Chupacabra,” the first and most widely circulated description of the creature can’t actually be trusted; the woman who gave the description had just watched the movie “Species,” and believed the creature in the film was lurking in her Puerto Rican town of Canóvanas.

Therefore, most Chupacabra sightings are likely just coyotes affected with mange. But, there are some who still believe that the truth about the Chupacabra is out there. Maybe we just found it at the Amarillo Zoo.