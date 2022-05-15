Popular Connecticut Black Bear Fatally Shot, Leaving Behind Two Cubs

In Connecticut earlier this week, a black bear was shot and killed. Locals in the Newtown area are taken back by the news. Bobbi, as she was affectionately named, had two bear cubs that are now orphaned. Wildlife officials are aware of the situation and are investigating it.

Killing bears is illegal in Connecticut except in cases of self-defense. This current incident is under investigation for that reason. Bobbi was a beloved bear. Locals knew of the ursine mammal and her cubs. She was a popular figure that would roam the area.

Bobbi was so popular, that she even had her own Facebook presence. Updates on sightings and things of that nature would be posted to that page. Right now, the Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police are in charge of the investigation.

Dan Rosenthal, a local elected official, opened up about the shooting. He told the Hartford Courant that he was, “heartbroken over the loss of the bear and the orphaning of the cubs.” The selectman is hoping to get the orphaned bears placed into some kind of wildlife rescue to be cared for.

It isn’t often that bears attack in Connecticut, so the shooting is even more puzzling. Bobbi clearly made an impact on the community.

Annie Hornish, head of the state’s Human Society, also mourned Bobbi. She was upset by the incident, as were many residents. “The tragic and brutal killing of this mother black bear, leaving her orphaned cubs stranded, was preventable and unnecessary.”

So, the investigation is underway. However, it’s going to be a hard story to get through. According to the man who shot the bear, it was self-defense. He claims the bear was attacking his chicken coop. Still, the situation is going to be investigated in order to find out exactly what happened.

Connecticut Black Bear, Bobbi Missed Dearly

So, the investigation is underway. But that won’t help those that feel hurt by the death of this community figure. When animals become ingrained in a community like this, they are a member of that group through and through. Followers on social media, residents in Newtown, and more will miss the bear.

The Facebook page for Bobbi posted an update about the deceased bear. Relaying that sad news for all of the followers on the page.

“I’m so saddened to report that Bobbi has met a fate that we all feared. Yesterday she was shot multiple times on Scudder Road by a homeowner in Newtown, leaving orphaned cubs. The claim was self-defense over a chicken coop invasion,” the post said.

So sad. This Connecticut black bear will be very missed. Hopefully, this will only help protect animals in the future from similar fates. Rest in peace Bobbi the bear.