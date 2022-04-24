President Theodore Roosevelt Quotes for the Outsider In All of Us

“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are,” and other Theodore Roosevelt quotes for the Outsider to live by.

Few men in history have embodied what it means to be an Outsider like ‘The Conservation President,’ Theodore Roosevelt. His was a life based on wonder and discovery, hard word and even harder play. His tenure as the 26th President of the United States was only one of many remarkable achievements as a result, and Roosevelt’s time-well-spent left us with an exceptional library of quotes that speak to the life of an Outsider.

“Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children’s children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty, its riches or its romance.” Theodore Roosevelt

President Theodore Roosevelt’s Western Tour, Visiting Liberty Cap, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA, Stereo Card, R. Y. Young, American Stereoscopic Company, 1903. (Photo by: History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.” Theodore Roosevelt

“Great thoughts speak only to the thoughtful mind, but great actions speak to all mankind.” Theodore Roosevelt

His most well-known quote, however, is political in nature:

“Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.” Theodore Roosevelt

But the many writings, musings, and speeches of Roosevelt produced countless more lesser known, yet still exceptional, quotes.

Theodore Roosevelt Quotes on Making the Most of Life

From shaping the modern world’s concept of conservation, to fulfilling a presidency worthy of Mount Rushmore, Roosevelt was truly a master of making the most out of life.

“The only man who never makes a mistake is the man who never does anything.” Theodore Roosevelt

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” Theodore Roosevelt

“In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.” Theodore Roosevelt

“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are,” Theodore Roosevelt

United States, 1905, President of the United States, Mr, Theodore Roosevelt, hunting bear in Colorado. (Photo by Photo12/UIG/Getty Images)

“Far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure… than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy nor suffer much, because they live in a gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.” Theodore Roosevelt

“Nobody cares how much you know, until they know how much you care.” Theodore Roosevelt

“The only time you really live fully is from thirty to sixty. The young are slaves to dreams; the old servants of regrets. Only the middle-aged have all their five senses in the keeping of their wits.” Theodore Roosevelt

‘The Conservation President’ on Leadership

Perhaps his most marked attribute, however, was the vigor with which Roosevelt could lead other men.

“People ask the difference between a leader and a boss. The leader leads, and the boss drives.” Theodore Roosevelt

“Never throughout history has a man who lived a life of ease left a name worth remembering.” Theodore Roosevelt

Speech of President Theodore Roosevelt, 1901-1908, United States, New York public library, . (Photo by: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“The most important single ingredient in the formula of success is knowing how to get along with people.” Theodore Roosevelt

“The best executive is one who has sense enough to pick good people to do what he wants done, and self-restraint enough to keep from meddling with them while they do it.” Theodore Roosevelt

“It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.” Theodore Roosevelt

Theodore Roosevelt Quotes on The American Dream

Roosevelt also loved his country more than anything, and would often speak to the American Dream through his ideals.

“The things that will destroy America are prosperity-at-any-price, peace-at-any-price, safety-first instead of duty-first, the love of soft living, and the get-rich-quick theory of life.” Theodore Roosevelt

“Character, in the long run, is the decisive factor in the life of an individual and of nations alike.” Theodore Roosevelt

“The government is us; we are the government, you and I.” Theodore Roosevelt

1912: America’s youngest president, Theodore Roosevelt (1858 – 1919), who succeeded William McKinley after his assassination. Roosevelt was a popular leader and the first American to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded for his mediation in the Russo-Japanese war. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

“Order without liberty and liberty without order are equally destructive.” Theodore Roosevelt

“A man who is good enough to shed his blood for the country is good enough to be given a square deal afterwards.” Theodore Roosevelt

“A vote is like a rifle; its usefulness depends upon the character of the user.” Theodore Roosevelt

“Rhetoric is a poor substitute for action, and we have trusted only to rhetoric. If we are really to be a great nation, we must not merely talk; we must act big.” Theodore Roosevelt

And if there is one Theodore Roosevelt quote for us all to live by, it would be: