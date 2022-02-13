Pro Angler Breaks Major League Fishing Record, Personal Best With Monster Bass

The Major League Fishing season opened with Randy Howell breaking a league record and his own record in two days with some monster bass.

But Howell amazingly didn’t win the tournament. More on that later.

The Guntersville, Alabama native is among the best, with five career wins and more than $2 million in career earnings. But it was his record-breaking time in Louisiana at Caney Creek and Bussey Brake last week that turned many heads.

The 5,000-acre Caney Creek Reservoir is less than an hour’s drive southwest of Monroe. Bussey Brake is about an hour’s drive north of Monroe.

Two records in two days! @theRandyHowell just broke his own record and an MLF record with a 12-pound, 14-ounce bass on Bussey Brake!#WEAREbassfishing @MonroeWMonroe pic.twitter.com/kX6oDPpBvB — Major League Fishing (@MajorLeagueFish) February 10, 2022

Howell Breaks Some Bass Records In Louisiana

Howell started off the tournament stop with a Major League Fishing record-breaking haul.

He snagged a 10-11 largemouth bass on a lipless crankbait. That catch pushed him into the Championship Round. He netted three bass for 18 pounds for the day, 3 ounces at Caney Creek Reservoir.

However, Howell didn’t win the day. That title goes to Jacob Wheeler, with 43-7 for nine bass. Included in his creel were two over 7 pounds, and he had two for more over 6 pounds.

Barely 24 hours later, he reeled in his MLF record-setting fish weighing 12-pounds, 14-ounces. According to Major League Fishing, the bug-eyed largemouth was also a Bussey Brake lake record by nearly 3 ounces. Howell bested Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit angler Tyler Stewart’s record.

That Thursday haul was more than impressive. Howell caught the fish a Yamamoto Senko.

“Overall, I didn’t catch many bass this week, but I made it all the way to sixth place,” Howell told Wired2Fish. “It just goes to show you that one flip, one cast can change your whole life. Never give up, fish to the last minute, and good things will happen.

Overall, Howell is sixth in the MLF standings after the first tournament.

Howell Awesome, But Roy Wins Big In Final Round

The 2014 Bassmaster Classic winner did all that and still didn’t win the tournament. He earned $26,000 for the tournament.

But it was Bradley Roy with the $100,000 win.

Roy won his first pro bass event, scoring five bass for 26 pounds and two ounces during the Championship Round. The final round was something else. The competitors caught three 5-pounders, two 6-pounders, three 7-pounders, one 8-pounder, two 9-pounders, and Howell’s record 12-14.

As for Roy, the Kentucky pro can bring the money home to his wife and newborn son, Lucas.

“Everybody always says when you have a new baby, you win a tournament,” Roy told Major League Fishing. “The baby pattern worked for me today, and I have my support system to thank for that.”

The next Bass Pro Tour tournament starts on February 19 in Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas.