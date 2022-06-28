Imagine, if you can, a fish that looks like a mix of E.T. and Pizza the Hut from the Mel Brooks comedy Spaceballs. It’s perhaps the only way to describe a creature that Jason Moyce, or “Trapman Bermagui,” captured from the depths of the waters near southeast Australia.

Moyce posted an image of this … thing … on social media. Because of the fish’s unique features, even the professional angler is struggling to identify it. He does have some idea of what it might be, but who can be sure?

“I’m pretty sure this is a blob fish??? Caught in deep water, east off Bermagui,” Moyce wrote on Instagram. “Probably the ugliest fish I’ve ever seen. Apparently good eating.”

On behalf of everyone: we’ll take your word on the “good eating,” part.

Moyce may not be far off in his identification of this deep-sea creature. According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the blobfish is located “in the deep waters off the coasts of Australia and New Zealand.” It possesses soft bones and very few muscles.

Moyce’s guess at blobfish might be the most accurate. If you ask us, though, this creature resembles Slimer from Ghostbusters more than any fish you’d find in the ocean.

Regardless of species, one thing is for certain: this fish has a face only a mother could love.

Social Media Is Buzzing Over the Foreign Fish

When “Trapman Bermagui” posted the image of this odd-looking fish on his social media pages, many were intrigued. It resulted in quite the conversation piece.

Some offered their opinions on the identification of the creature. Others cracked jokes.

“It may well be a species of Angler Fish such as the Triplewart Seadevil or the Diceratias trilobus which are both endemic to that region of the Pacific Ocean,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Who the hell was brave enough to taste it in the first place?” another said.

A third person chimed in by saying, “It is definitely a Monkfish. The tail tastes like whatever you cook it with.”

As you can tell, there are a lot of ideas regarding the species of fish. There are also differing opinions on whether this ugly fish would make for a tasty meal or if it should be barred from ever seeing a dinner plate.

This Isn’t the Only (Weird) Fish In the Sea

“Trapman Bermagui’s” discovery adds to a growing list of the ocean’s creepiest fish. Russian angler Roman Fedortsav caught a strange-looking creature of his own recently.

Fedortsav reeled in a fish that appeared to be sewn-together along the ocean floor. The markings along the fish were so unique that he referred to the catch as “Frankenstein’s Fish.”

Fedortsav uses his Instagram account to post images of several odd-looking creatures from the water. This one was certainly unique.

With the discoveries of these two Halloween-themed sea creatures recently, it’s getting easier to understand why so many people avoid stepping in the ocean at all costs. Running into either of these “fish” doesn’t seem like a pleasant experience.