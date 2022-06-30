record-breaking-fish-caught-in-kansas-farm-pond-causes-controversy

Some folks just have all the luck. One fisherwoman in Kansas caught a record-breaking fish in Kansas, but there’s some controversy. Tami Sanderson got outdoors and was fishing at a private farm pond when she hooked quite the catch. Now, even with the record in her name, some folks are finding an issue with the situation.

Sanderson hooked and reeled in a yellow perch, just using a little minnow as her bait of choice. It wasn’t until she pulled it up that she realized it was something worth keeping. Perch are not large fish, but this one was about as big as they get.

The fish was caught in February, but the record was recently verified by the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks. Weighing 1.46 pounds and 13.66 inches long, the fish is quite the specimen. Just to give you an idea of how big this fish is, the previous record was 1.06 pounds, although that fish was 14 inches long. Before Sanderson hooked her catch, the record had stood since 2000.

Coffey County no longer has a claim to the record as this new fish was caught in Sherman County in the northwest of the state. Since the record was announced, folks haven’t been too happy.

Some feel that state records shouldn’t include private lands. Others thought that ponds shouldn’t be included whatsoever. While there are pros and cons to fishing in a private pond, the fish counts all the same. Naysayers were pointing out that one could simply grow a fish to record size, but the trick is, you still have to catch it.

The state does have restricting guidelines for record-breaking fish.

Kansas Allows Farm Ponds, But Record-Breaking Fish are Examined

If you’re ever in Kansas, and you have the chance to fish for something big, then there are ways to submit your catch for records. If you think that a fish of yours has broken a record, then you can follow some guidelines that Wildlife officials have laid out.

A biologist or supervisor of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has to identify the fish. As well as witness it physically. Along with that, a “sharp, color photo” of the fish must be included with the items sent in. When weighing the fish, it has to be done prior to freezing. If the species is on the list, then it counts as an entry for records. In some cases, a tissue sample will be required.

Regardless of how some folks feel, that fish was caught in Kansas, and Sanderson did what she had to do to make sure it was counted as a record. I just went fishing last night, but this has me itching to throw the line back into the water… and yes I was fishing at a farm pond!