Record Fish Among Big Catches in S.C. Wahoo Series

The first day of the South Carolina Wahoo Series fishing Tournament brought some massive catches…and likely left some anglers wondering if they could top the big catch of the series as early as day one. As the series began one team pulled in a record-breaking catch weighing in at 119.3 pounds. The same team later added another big one to their fishing total, reeling in a 43-pound wahoo. However, there is still plenty of time to surpass these impressive numbers since the annual South Carolina Wahoo series continues for over a week, wrapping up on April 17.

Breaking the Wahoo Fish Record In the Annual Tournament Will Lead To An Impressive Prize…and Some Massive Fish

This year’s series features 162 boats angling to reel in some big wahoo fish. The annual tournament allows each boat to pick three days for the exciting outdoor event. Each team then selects one of the day’s catches to weigh at the end of each day. Then, the two heaviest wahoos are combined. The winner will receive a $35,000 grand prize.

The director of the Wahoo Series, Marc Pincus noted earlier that the size of a specific fish doesn’t always spell out the final results. According to Pincus, it’s the total that counts. In fact, the team that pulled in the record-breaking catch on day one, Reel Labor, has a total catch weight of 162.3…and no longer sits in the top spot. And, multiple other teams are currently vying for that position.

The 2022 Wahoo Classic Is Set To Bring In Some Record-Breaking Catches

Marc Pincus notes that in the tournament’s 11-year history, they have only seen four wahoos weighing over 100 pounds. This year alone – just days into the event – the tournament has seen two 100 pounder wahoos and a couple inching towards that weight.

“Prior to this year we had four fish weighed in over 100 pounds,” Pincus says.

“And this year we’ve had two 100-pounders, a 99.7-pound catch that was really close and a 94-pounder,” the fishing tournament director adds.

“But only two of those 100-pound catches have actually gone on to win the tournament,” Pincus explains. “So it’s never a given.”

And, Pincus notes, with many boats still waiting to hit the water in the tournament and catch some good fish, the result is still entirely up in the air.

“This leaderboard is going to flip around a little more, I believe,” he says. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Pincus also notes that this year’s tournament has already seen quite a few weather challenges. And, many of the anglers are having a hard time pinpointing the perfect times to head out onto the water and find their best catches. But, notes Pincus, that just makes the event even more exciting.

“This stretch has been the hardest I can remember in recent years,” the director says. “It’s definitely been a unique year, but that adds to the drama.”

The first day of the South Carolina Wahoo Series fishing Tournament brought some massive catches…and likely left some anglers wondering if they could top the big catch of the series as early as day one.