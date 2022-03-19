Red Cross to Honor Wyoming Hunting Organization Giving Back to Veterans

A group of Wyoming veteran hunters can pat themselves on the back after the Red Cross honored them for their efforts in helping disabled veterans.

The organization will give Hunting with Heroes members Dan Currah and Colton Sasser the 2022 Services to the Armed Forces Hero of the Year award at the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming Rocky Mountain Heroes Soirée.

County 10 reported on the honor. On Saturday night in Denver, the men received their award at the Seawell Ballroom in a special Red Cross meeting honoring the hunting veterans from Colorado.

Starting in 2013, Hunting With Heroes (huntingwithheroes.org) took disabled veterans and honored them with specialized hunting, fishing, and other outdoor experiences. The Casper-based group offers trips in a progressive healing environment where disabled vets can feel welcomed and supported by other veterans. The group hopes to provide some relief to disabled veterans struggling with physical and mental difficulties.

Hunting With Heroes Honored By American Red Cross

The organization put together a Red Cross video with the hunting veterans. Brian Casey sponsored the men’s entry.

For their heroic mission, Dan Currah & Colton Sasser will receive the Services to the Armed Forces Hero of the Year award at the Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming #RockyMountainHeroesSoirée presented by @KPcolorado. Thanks, Brian Casey for sponsoring Hunting with Heroes! pic.twitter.com/VhALJaVqRR — cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) March 16, 2022

Currah is a Wyoming native and US Army veteran. He was commissioned in 1967 and served during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969. Sasser, another US Army veteran, fought in Afghanistan and received battle wounds in 2012. He’s been hunting for over ten years.

Basically, the Vietnam veteran said the men formed the group to take disabled veterans hunting in the Cowboy State. The group takes veterans from World War II up through the Afghanistan War. These men range from 95 years old to 25 years old.

Currah said the group helped 2,000 from all 50 states in the Red Cross hunting veterans video. The veteran said some veterans had confided him that they were close to committing suicide, but the hunt helped them see life differently.

One veteran hunter praised Currah and Sasser, saying the men “helped save his life.”

The veteran deflected the kind words, saying he wasn’t a hero. He offered up that these disabled veterans were the heroes.

Veterans Group Thanks Its Staff, Supporters

The men offered their thanks in a Facebook post on Friday, thanking the entire state.

“But right up front, we want to thank the entire state of Wyoming and our ambassadors throughout the United States for your support. We wouldn’t be receiving this award without you,” the post said. “Congratulations to you all.”

Earlier in the month, the group boasted its 2022 Platinum Seal of Transparency with Candid (formerly Guidestar). The veterans’ group said the honor placed them “among the top tier of nonprofit organizations for the work we do to give back to our nation’s disabled veterans.”

The American Red Cross’s mission started during the Civil War with Clara Barton’s care for wounded soldiers. Today, the organization said it works to help the US military community as veterans through their service and life afterward.