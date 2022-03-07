Revised Hunting Quotas Could Spell Trouble for Arizona Mountain Lions

Early next month, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission will be voting on changes that will alter the guidelines pertaining to mountain lion hunts over the next five years. These changes could determine that up to 50 percent of the mountain lions killed in a particular zone could be female. This could spell trouble as many mother mountain lions stash their cubs in nearby hiding spots while roaming the area.

New Revised Hunting Quotas Could Spell Trouble For Young Mountain Lion Cubs

Many female mountain lions are either pregnant with young or caring for dependent cubs. According to reports, three out of four adult female mountain lions harvested each year during hunting season are found to be with dependent cubs. As a result, many cubs are left to fend for themselves; limiting their chances of survival. Cubs under one year of age have almost no chance of survival without their mothers.

Arizona’s hunting guidelines break the state up into hunt zones for each animal. Each of these zones has a specified number of lions in the quota per season. Once this quota is filled, hunting is closed for the season within the particular zone.

With this new bill, each zone will designate the quota of mountain lions for hunters. However, once the female quotient of 50 percent is fulfilled, the particular zone is then closed to hunting. Other zones would remain open. These zones remain open until their own quotient is fulfilled.

This is to ensure that no more females are killed according to the hunting quota. As experts note, it is quite difficult to determine the sex of a mountain lion upon first sight. In fact, some hunters rely on experts to determine whether their trophy is a male or female mountain lion.

Could Further Hunter Education Make Potential New Quotas Easier to Follow?

The Arizona Game and Fish could begin offering classes on mountain lion biology as well as sex identification. This would allow mountain lion hunters to identify whether the lion is a male or female before the kill. According to reports, requiring hunters to determine the sex of the lion before the kill would increase an understanding among the hunters as to why there is a female hunting quota.

Additionally, local conservation groups are asking for a lower female mountain lion hunting quotient. Moving the numbers from 50 percent to 20 percent. This, experts say, will encourage hunters to be more judicial about their kills. Giving careful consideration to each of their hunts, further protecting the cubs within a mountain lion community. Furthermore, game experts note that a female mountain lion reaches adulthood by 24 months of age. Guidelines can be changed to reflect this as the current laws place a female mountain lion at adulthood by 36 months of age.