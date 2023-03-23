Rogue Rooster Captured While Roaming Through New York City

Just a little old chicken in the big old city. A feisty little all-white rooster was strutting his stuff through the streets of lower Manhattan yesterday. The big bird wound up being hauled away to a local police station yesterday afternoon though. The New York Post has the story. Their article explains “neighbors began squawking about the bird as it ran free near the busy waterfront intersection of South Street and Catherine Slip at around 11:15 a.m. An onlooker named Cano caught the cocky little clucker and placed him in a cardboard box as another neighbor called 911.” There still appears to be no indication of why the chicken decided to cross the road.

New York City Cops followed up on the scene soon afterward and picked up the boxed bird and reportedly nicknamed it “Chad.” No news on if he had an accomplice named Brad or not. The rooster got moved to the 5th Precinct Police Station. Journalists followed up with authorities about the fate of the apprehended clucker. When they did, the sound of rooster crows were echoing through the police station. The bird is apparently going to relocate to an animal sanctuary in upstate New York. No one still has any idea where the bird came from though. How mysterious.

Roaming rooster captured by cops in lower Manhattan https://t.co/I4L0EOzi5X pic.twitter.com/ubBbHWSSUO — New York Post (@nypost) March 22, 2023

Alligator Pulled From New York City Park Lake

The roaming rooster isn’t the only animal that recently had to be corraled by authorities in New York though. A roughly 4-foot-long alligator recently popped up in New York City too. The reptile was first seen floating around a lake in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on Sunday morning. Park officials were able to quickly pull the animal out of the water after it was first spotted. An evaluation of the alligator by caretakers at the Bronx Zoo is currently ongoing.

A local District Council Member named Joseph Puleo spoke to the New York Post about the incident. “We were notified by someone who saw it,” he said. “It wasn’t moving really at all.” Park officials were able to quickly locate the animal near the park’s Duck Island.

People nearby shared their thoughts on the situation too. A local man by the name of Moses said “If I saw that gator, I would have kicked it back in the water! It shouldn’t be in a lake. Animals are like people, you know?” A man fishing in the area was a bit startled as well. He’s just glad he didn’t hook the gator by mistake, saying “I don’t think I’d get it in, that’s for sure. I’d cut the line and get the hell out of here.”

Meghan Lalor, a spokesperson for NYC Parks addressed the alligator’s discovery in an official email. “Thankfully, no one was harmed, and the animal is being evaluated,” she said. “In this case, the animal was found very lethargic and possibly cold-shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates,” said Lalor. She also thanked the city Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers for their quick response to the situation.