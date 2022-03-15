Santa Barbara Wildfire Described As ‘Not Typical’ Behavior for March

The still-burning Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara has been described by experts as unusual for a fire in March. This, of course, prompts concern about the upcoming fire season and the continued rise in large, severe wildfires.

Daniel Bertucelli, a public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, took to Twitter to discuss the atypical fire, share a video of it, and discuss how everyone should take extra precautions.

“Fire Behavior on Hollister Fire. This fire behavior is not typical of a fire in March. Please be fire aware and limit opportunities for fires to start. For more info on wildfire preparedness go to readyforwildfire.org,” he wrote.

Thankfully, the Hollister fire is now 50% contained. According to KCRA, however, it’s one of the many fires that broke out across California this weekend. It’s once again showing a potentially worrying pattern of Fire season starting sooner and lasting longer.

The conditions in the area are pointing to a pretty concerning weather pattern for this early in the year. In fact, the conditions right now look more like they do in the summer months.

“All of that valuable rain that we received in December, the benefit of that has come and gone. Our vegetation has been drying out over the last 10 weeks. Now, we’re seeing fires starting throughout the State of California,” Bertucelli said. according to KSBY. “Specifically in Santa Barbara, they’re burning with a fire behavior that’s more typical of a June fire rather than a March.”

The Wind-Driven Santa Barbara Fire Started Saturday

The Hollister fire, driven by wind, started on Saturday. It started in a Canyon near Hollister ranch, which is a gated area along the Gaviota Coast. Evacuation orders went in place for 30 homes, and those orders were downgraded to warnings at noon yesterday.

But, as mentioned, plenty of other fires also started over the weekend, aided by the wind. In Los Angeles, a brush fire spread rapidly, with firefighters deploying significant recourses to contain it by the time it reached four acres. Four acres may sound like nothing, but remember, near that many people, it’s still quite the scare.

Another fire was stoked near the Hansen Dam recreation area on the eastern side of the San Fernando Valley. LA firefighters also had to respond to that one, with both hand crews and aircraft working to stop the blaze.

It’s not just SOCAL that’s experiencing all the problems, either. Northern California also saw a fire. The 12-acre Evergreen Fire prompted evacuations in the Siskiyou County northeast of Weed. Additionally, the Gulch fire, which is now over 50% contained, burned 113 acres by the Oregon border.