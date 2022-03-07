Second State Record Fish Caught in Georgia in Little Over a Year

Landing a new state fishing record is an achievement in and of itself worth celebrating. Georgia saw a state record with fish being broken not once, but twice within a new year timespan.

If you’re looking to break a fishing record, you may want to travel to Georgia. According to Fox News, the same river there produced two state record fish in less than two years. Early this month, Timmy Woods took the state record for hickory shad from the Ogeechee River. Woods hails from Kite, Georgia, and reeled in the 2 lb, 10 oz fish, breaking the previous record caught there just over a year ago. The Georgia Department of Natural Resource’s Wildlife Resources Division posted details about the catch on Facebook.

“Congratulations to Timmy Woods who holds the new STATE RECORD for hickory shad!” the post begins. “In just over a year, the Ogeechee River has produced two state record hickory shad.”

Continuing, Georgia’s DNR provides information about both hickory and American shad, for those interested. “Both Hickory and American shad are anadromous species that spend most of their life in the Atlantic Ocean, and then return to their natal rivers to spawn once they reach sexual maturity. In Georgia, the shad spawning run usually begins in January in the southern rivers and fish can be found until May below the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near Augusta.”

Scott Robinson, Chief of Fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division provided a press release as well, giving his thoughts. Naming the Ogeechee River “the place to be if you are targeting record hickory shad,” he encourages someone else to come and try to break the new record.

South Dakota Boy Set a New Youth Bowfishing World Record for Chinook Salmon

They say records are made to be broken and it seems that is certainly the case lately. Timmy Woods broke his for hickory shad and a South Dakota boy set a new youth bowfishing world record for chinook salmon.

Field and Stream reports Bentley Drew set a new world record with his 10.7-pound, 29.5-inch chinook. Drew took it from the Missouri River 15 miles north of Pierre on October 30 last year. However, it just recently received recognition as a world record. Bentley Drew and his father, Dustin Drew, spoke to the Pierre Capital-Journal about the father-son duo and their fishing ventures.

“He’s getting pretty big into the bowfishing sport with me,” Dustin told the outlet. Amazingly, this was the first salmon Bentley took. “I saw my dad [bowfishing], so I wanted to try it,” said Bentley. He shared he prefers bowfishing to the traditional hook-and-line style because it’s more active. “[I]t’s more like hunting than normal fishing is.”