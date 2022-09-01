September Is National Preparedness Month: Are You Prepared With an Emergency Kit?

National Preparedness Month is an observance each September that aims to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies. And if your definition of “emergency preparedness” is simply having a battery charger for your smart phone, you ain’t very smart.

Everyone should have an emergency preparedness kit—aka bug out bag—that includes, at the very least, basic survival tools and supplies. The kit should also take into account the size of your family, as well as your pets.

Ready.gov suggests a Basic Disaster Supply Kit should include water, food, radio, flashlight, first-aid kit, batteries, whistle, dust mask, plastic sheeting and duct tape, moist towelettes, garbage bags, pliers, can opener, local maps, matches, and cell phone with chargers and backup battery. Of course, additional supplies include personal eye glasses, medications, feminine supplies, and more.

Preparedness Kit

While you can build your own bug out bag, the team at Uncharted Supply Co. has done the work for you with their Seventy2 Survival System, which features a waterproof outer shell that serves as a backpack, canvas insert, screen-printed graphics, and more than 30 tools and essentials, including a knife, fire starter, first-aid kit, flashlight, food, water purification system, and more.

Uncharted Supply Co. worked with first responders, doctors, special forces personnel, and outdoor experts to curate an emergency preparedness kit to get you through the first 72 hours of an emergency survival situation.

Earlier this year, we reviewed the Seventy2 Survival System. And while we loved the survival pack, we noted a couple areas of improvement, including the need for a more robust first-aid kit. Well, Uncharted recently unleashed the Seventy2 Pro Survival System—and addressed the need with an upgraded pack that features 60 survival tools.

Over the last two years in Nashville, we have experienced deadly tornadoes and floods, as well as an ice storm that knocked out power for five days and a psychopath who detonated a bomb on Christmas Day 2020. Having an emergency preparedness kit could be the difference between life and death. Or, on a lesser note, it can mean knowing the exact location of your flashlight, matches, back-up phone charger, and emergency radio so you can have it with you in your safe room at 3 a.m. when a tornado knocks out your power.