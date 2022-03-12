Sequoia National Park Reopens Giant Forest in Wake of Massive Wildfire

The majestic Sequoia National Park fully reopened the Giant Forest this week after the iconic grove suffered damage as a result of a massive wildfire last year. The huge fire threatened the national park when it swept through the area in the latter part of 2021.

This fire, known as the KNP Complex fire burned more than 137 square miles before the flames were squelched. Much of the damage occurred within the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks. As a result, areas within these parks were closed to the public.

Sequoia National Park Faced Massive Wild Fire Damage – But Crews Worked Dillegently to Mitigate Damages

The KNP Complex fire swept through the area last fall, burning miles and miles of ground. While the fire certainly brought many challenges to the heroes working to stop the flames, the crews worked tirelessly to protect the majestic areas.

The fire crews worked night and day, taking extreme measures to protect some of the Sequoia National Park’s oldest sequoia trees that reside within the Giant Forest. To do this, the brave crews wrapped tree trunks with fire-resistant foil and set up hundreds of sprinklers. The fearless men and women also raked up as much flammable matter as they could from around the trees. They also covered the Giant Forest tree canopies with fire-retardant gel.

Welcoming Visitors Back to the Beautiful Sights

The Giant Forest did reopen on a limited basis in December. However, the areas remained closed to the public for the most part.

Now, just months after the extraordinary and heroic efforts to save the area, the parks are reopening the Giant Forest. A major move for park-goers, for sure.

However, the reopening will be happening in stages. Park officials note that visitors to the Giant Forest should bring all the water and food they will need during their visit. This, the officials note, is because there is currently no potable water or food available to visitors in the area.

Sequoia National Park Has Lost Thousands of the Beautiful Trees Over the Years

The Sequoia National Park recently revealed that as many as 20% of sequoia trees have been killed over the last few years by massive forest fires. And, according to the Associated Press, many of these blazes destroying the trees are sparked by lightning.

In total, the 2021 KNP Complex Fires capped off a devastating couple of years for the Sequoia National Parks as one-fifth of the planet’s largest trees have met their demise. Reports on the losses note that the 2021 KNP Complex blaze resulted in the loss of 3,000 trees. A shocking number, no doubt. However, this falls second to the loss the area suffered in the 2020 wildfires. During these destructive blazes, the area saw a loss of as many as 7,500 sequoia trees.