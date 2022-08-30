Mike Wolfe has traveled many roads for American Pickers. He spends his time crossing the country hunting for antique treasures. His seemingly endless optimism with his love for rusty treasures and forgotten relics helped bring in tons of viewers when the show debuted in 2010.

The show might present Wolfe as the happy-go-lucky picker, it’s not always easy being a picker. There’s a disappointing part of the trade that doesn’t usually make it onto the show.

Wolfe holds many regrets from his endless travels. Namely, he can’t buy every single thing he comes across.

“I love it all. That’s my problem. But that’s also a good thing too because then you’re able to buy more than just one thing. You’re not pigeonholed on what you buy,” he explained.

At its core, being a picker is about one thing. Not finding the goods, but money. They have to evaluate what a piece is worth, how rare it is, and what the owner wants for it. They have to answer all of these questions while also digging through junk piles. But the ultimate goal is to sell it, so if it doesn’t make business sense, Wolfe can’t buy the piece. No matter how much he might like it.

At the end of the day, he’s a businessman. He tries to stick by this rule as the owner of Antique Archaeology. Although, he might bend the rule from time to time if he wants to bring a piece home with him. Even still, he doesn’t do so without one qualification. If he’s bringing it home, it must have a function. “If it’s at home, it has to be practical,” Wolfe told People Magazine in 2015.

Mike Wolfe’s Long Career

While he can’t keep every pick, he does certainly remember most of them. He actually recalled his very first pick in a recent interview.

“I wish I did [still have it],” Wolfe said. “I sold it like two weeks later. I was 4 years old and I pulled a bicycle out of the garbage. And I sold it to an older kid in the neighborhood for like 5 bucks … I thought I was rolling. It just kinda took off from there … I always felt like I was a little detective on a history hunt, and it never left me.”

Wolfe has recently been a lightning rod for negative attention following the unceremonious firing of former host Frank Fritz. While he’s not publicly spoken about Fritz’s exit, he did offer the following statement in the wake of Fritz’s hospitalization.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”