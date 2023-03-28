Size, Classification of Deadly Mississippi Tornado Released

Preliminary data shows the deadly Mississippi tornado that killed over 20 people was on the ground for 59 miles and held a maximum width of 3/4 a mile.

Lasting roughly 70 minutes, this 4,000-foot-wide tornado caused wanton destruction through the state. Chiefly, the community of Rolling Fork was hit hardest while the twister was at its peak.

According to data from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and The National Weather Service office in Jackson, Mississippi, this tornado was an EF-4. This classification includes top wind gusts of 166 to 200 mph. Only F5 categories are higher.

The EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale assigns tornados a number from 0 to 5, basing the label on damage. Both EF-4 and EF-5 tornadoes are exceptionally rare, with EF-4 tornadoes making up only 1% of all tornadoes, the Storm Prediction Center cites. EF-5s make up even less.

The tornado that devastated Rolling Fork held wind gusts measured at 170 mph, ABC 7 reports.

Deadly Mississippi Tornado One of 27 in 5 States

While the Rolling Fork tornado proved the deadliest, a total of 27 tornadoes were reported across 5 states over the weekend. Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee all saw twisters touch down and cause damage.

The death toll for the Rolling Fork tornado has waivered, but MEMA’s Monday data places the total at 21. At least one death came in Alabama after an adult male succumbed to injuries in the care of first responders. The Alabama funnel was an EF-2. No other states have reported deaths.

Part of Mississippi’s death toll belongs to a separate tornado than the EF-4, however. A separate twister cut roughly 30 miles through Carroll and Montgomery counties. 3 people died in Carroll as a result. This tornado was an EF-3 with winds at 155 mph – another disastrously-large funnel.

A woman walks in the remains of a house in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area, on March 26, 2023. – Mississippi started clean-up operations after a destructive tornado tore across the state, killing at least 25, shredding houses and largely wiping out the small town of Rolling Fork. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

In total, Mississippi saw at least four tornadoes from Friday-on. Each measured at least an EF-1 with winds of 100 mph or more.

Silver City was also hit by the Rolling Fork EF-4 on Friday night. Tragically, a 2-year-old girl is one of 3 deaths in that area, ABC News reported Sunday. Many other Mississippi residents remain in critical condition, while survivors fight to rebuild.

EF Scale In-Depth

The Enhanced Fujita Tornado Scale (EF Scale) is a system used to rate the intensity of tornadoes based on the damage they cause. The scale ranges from EF0, with winds of 65-85 mph and minimal damage, to EF5, with winds over 200 mph and catastrophic damage.

The EF Scale takes into account the type of structure affected, such as homes, businesses, and schools, and assigns a corresponding wind speed range for each. The scale was introduced in 2007 and replaced the original Fujita scale, which was based solely on wind speed estimates. This is why current tornadoes receive an EF rating instead of the F rating of the 20th century.

The EF Scale provides a more accurate assessment of tornado intensity and helps emergency managers make more informed decisions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.