South Dakota Burns Piles of Tornado Debris Ahead of Wildfire Season

Crews in South Dakota are facing the daunting task of burning hundreds of acres of tornado debris before wildfire season starts. Tornadoes hit the southwestern part of the state several times over the last few years. As a result, there’s a lot of debris that has been left behind, especially in Black Hills National Forest. For miles, there’s nothing but snapped trees and uprooted vegetation. In other words, perfect fuel for a blaze.

These crews are taking part in a bigger project, called The Spearfish Canyon project. The Spearfish Canyon project started in 2021 with the hopes of making the area more appealing to visitors. By clearing away dead trees and plants in the area, it might make it easier to visit the Black Hills National Forest and surrounding area. Plus, without all of those dead trees and plants lying around, wildfires might not consume the area.

Burning Tornado Debris Requires Winter Weather (and Preferably Snow)

Thankfully, for the most part, the weather has been cooperating with clean-up efforts. The U.S. Forest Service states that snow and relaxed winds are the best conditions to burn in. In order to burn safely, there has to be at least two inches of snow on the ground. This will prevent any embers from escaping the controlled burn and starting fires elsewhere. Crews have already burned a lot of the tornado debris, but are facing weather issues currently. There’s been a lack of snow, which will hamper their clean-up efforts. They plan to keep burning tornado debris until winter weather is officially over.

According to park rangers, around 200 piles of tornado debris were burned during the final week of January. Fox Weather reports that crews have plans to get rid of another 500 to 1000 piles before winter ends. That is, of course, if the weather behaves.

“We are taking advantage of the weather that we have today,” John Snyder, an acting District Fuels Assistant Fire Management Officer, said in a video release. “We are trying to limit our exposure and our footprint by tackling this in small scales and focusing on multiple days.” Snyder went on to say that the crews are doing everything they can to minimize impacts from the burn pile smoke.

Wildfires Are Common in Black Hills National Forest

The Black Hills National Forest covers a massive 1.2 million acres. From late spring to fall, wildfires in the forest are common. According to the U.S. Forest Service, there are at least 100 fires in the forest every year. Many of the blazes that happen in the national forest are caused by lightning strikes. Thus, bunches of dead and downed trees have the potential to be absolutely devastating to the forest. Rangers are expecting the Spearfish Canyon project to successfully wrap up right before fire season (and tourist season) starts.