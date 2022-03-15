South Dakota City Donates 6,400 Pounds of Deer Meat To Feed the Hungry

Rapid City, South Dakota officials announced that it donated 6,400 pounds of deer meat to feed the hungry.

The charitable move came after nine of 240 deer harvested tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The Rapid City Journal reported on the food donation.

Those remaining 231 deer came out to 6,401 pounds of meat destined for Feeding South Dakota. The charity works to fight hunger in the state’s 66 counties.

South Dakota Fares Well With Winter Deer Hunting

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks agency came pretty close to its estimates this year.

Before the hunting season, the group recommended 250 deer for harvesting purposes in the city this year. That resulted in 240 filled tags.

According to Pricer.org, a deer meat pound will go from $5 to $40 on the market.

The city’s 27-year-old program has fostered healthy deer numbers and addressed deer overpopulation problems within the city limits. Another significant objective was to donate the meat to those in need.

“Overall, the Deer Harvest Program went well again this winter, falling just short of the quota set by Game, Fish & Parks,” City Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson said in a press release.

Anderson called the program “a win-win program for the community.”

“It is a great way to effectively manage deer in the city limits at a safe and healthy level, and an opportunity to donate meat to people in need,” Anderson said.

According to the program, the City’s Parks Division and Black Hills Sportsmen cover the first 150 deer harvested processing costs. After that, Sportsmen Against Hunger covers the costs of the next 100 deer.

The city harvested 250 deer in 2020-21 and 2019-20.

New Jersey Has Deer Meat Donation Program

According to a November 2021 New York Times article, New Jersey has a similar program.

Hunters Helping The Hungry is a 25-year-old program started by a few hunters. According to a firearm trade association study, it’s now considered one of the country’s top three game-meat donation programs.

Its volunteers have donated 14,731 deer or 2.2 million quarter-pound servings of protein to the state’s needy residents during the program’s existence. Some foodbanks ask for meat donations in early September.

According to the article, New Jersey hunters also benefited from two years of federal grants. That money went into purchasing a refrigerated truck that would go to farmland areas to collect deer shot during hunts on a needed basis. On some prior occasions, the deer meat would go to waste.

The article noted that other parts of the country had game-meat donation programs like Virginia, Iowa, and Missouri. Those states had high donation counts. However, New Jersey’s program accepted deer only with meat passing state health inspections from participating butchers.