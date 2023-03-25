Spring Bass Fishing Tips From Some Of The Best Anglers On Earth

Chasing gobblers and spring bear hunting aren’t the only outdoor adventures starting to heat up this time of year. It’s also a great time to wet some lines and do a little bass fishing. With the spring bass bite getting started throughout warmer parts of the country right now, Field & Stream recently took a deep into tips and tactics for maximizing your chances of hooking a lunker. Advice from 5 of the very best tournament anglers in the world has been compiled as part of this handy dandy spring bass fishing guide.

Spring bass fishing can be deceiving. Once the weather starts warming up water conditions, bass typically move towards shallow water and become more accessible. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re easier to catch though. Anglers still have to put the work in to wind up with something worthwhile on their hooks. Many competitive anglers still struggled to locate and catch fish this time of year. That means many of them have started taking notes about what works and what doesn’t. Those notes include their top spots, favorite tactics, and best baits, so dive into the info below and get ready to catch more fish.

If you fishing in Florida then the spring bass bite really starts heating up in February. If you’re further north then the fishing might not get good until April or May. Spring bass fishing is usually best once water temperatures reach about 50 or 60 degrees.

Target Mud Lines And Floating Docks

Hank Cherry is only the fourth angler in the 51-year history of the Bassmaster Classic to win the event in back-to-back years. He’s caught almost 40,000 pounds of fish on the Bassmaster circuit and won almost $1.5 million in those fishing tournaments. So the man knows a thing or two about bass fishing. “Mud lines along wind-blown banks are excellent places to key on for spring bass fishing. Usually, when you find one fish along a mud line like this, you’ll find others and will get multiple bites,” he said. He also suggests using crankbaits, bladed jigs, spinnerbaits, and standard jigs.

If he’s not targeting mud lines, he’s probably targeting floating docks on shorelines of whatever waterbody he’s fishing. “Bass will use these for cover during all phases of the spawn. You can fish them with a variety of baits, depending on the spawning phase, but two of my favorites are jigs and a weightless, whacky-rigged worm or stick bait. Just skip the bait beneath the floating dock, and let it settle. It’s a very easy presentation that can produce incredible results.”

Throw Jigs Into Shallow Woody Cover

Professional fisherman Gary Klein has caught over 115,000 pounds of bass while fishing competitively. He’s also won over $2 million from bass fishing tournaments. He suggests throwing jigs into woody covered submerged in shallow water this time of year. “Even when water temperatures are still in the low to mid-50s, I look for spring bass around stumps, flooded trees, laydowns, and brush piles in coves where the fish will later spawn,” he said.

“This type of cover provides enough protection that the bass can suspend near the surface, where the water is warmest. When spring bass fishing, I usually target the northwest shorelines in protected coves, using either a buzz bait with a slow retrieve or a jig, depending on how the fish are acting. Frequently, the bite gets better as the day progresses.”

Work Soft Plastics Through Shallow Water While Bass Fishing

Mark Kile has hauled in almost 10,000 pounds of bass and won more than $200,000 fishing competitively. He suggests working soft plastics through shallow water to hook into big springtime bass. His favorite soft plastic lures are lizards, worms, and tubes. He likes to let the lures just fall to the bottom of about 10 feet of water before retrieving them fast and casting them again, over and over again.

“Bass often stop at points during their migration into shallow water, especially if it’s the last structure they encounter before reaching their spawning flats. If a point features good cover, it will be even more attractive to them, and you may find several bass in one spot.”

Find Submerged Ditches To Find Fish

Larry Nixon has hooked into over 75,000 pounds of bass on the Bassmaster circuit and earned over $1.6 million from those catches. He targets submerged ditches this time of year.

“Bass use small drainages as migration highways. These routes may be only a foot deeper than the surrounding flat, but that’s all the fish need,” He said. He sight fishes for spawning coves and then uses his depth finder to find ditches. “Once I locate a ditch, I’ll typically follow it toward deeper water, but if I don’t catch anything, I’ll turn and head shallow. I concentrate on bends, intersections, and depth changes. Jigs, plastic worms, and even crankbaits can score well.”

Run Crankbaits Along Rocks And Riprap

Terry Baksay has fished in 120 Major League Fishing events, finishing in the Top Ten in 9 of them. He’s won almost $400,000 in those tournaments. He likes to run crankbaits along rocks and riprap this time of year (riprap are man-made rock piles along waterlines to stop erosion).

“These spots give bass the option of vertical movement as water temperatures change. Normally, I can find fish within 15 feet of the surface,” he says. In addition to crankbaits, he likes deep-diving jerkbaits and plastic tubes for spring bass fishing. It all depends on the depth of water he’s fishing.