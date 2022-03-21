Spring Has Sprung: Here’s How to Make Your Backyard a Friendly Place for Birds

Spring is here, and so are our favorite backyard visitors: birds. There are a few things we can do to keep our feathered friends are happy. By making sure our homes and yards are safe and filled with healthy resources, birds will continue to thrive.

There are obvious steps to take, and some not-so-obvious ones as well. Regardless of how many of these you can check off your list, we’re sure the birds in your area appreciate the effort.

The Best Spring Backyard Additions For Birds

We’ll go over all of the typical additions you can add to your yard that birds (and more) will love.

Firstly, installing a birdbath will always help the birds in your area. A birdbath will make sure that birds stay hydrated and cool as the weather starts to warm up. There are other benefits to a birdbath, too. Adding rocks to your birdbath will even make it bee-friendly. Of course, if you decide to install one, it needs to be cleaned every so often. Keeping the birdbath clean will stop disease from spreading.

Having a birdhouse in your yard is also helpful for birds. Not all birdhouses are the same. Not all birds are the same, either. If you want to attract a specific species, you may need to do some research ahead of time.

Birdfeeders are the same. Different birds will want different types of foods and birdfeeders.

Turning Your Backyard Into a ‘Wild’ Zone

There are more natural ways to make your home safe for birds, too.

If ponds are more your style, you could build one of those instead of a birdbath. Ponds are useful for all local wildlife, not just birds. Of course, it’ll be a water source first and foremost. But it’ll also be a breeding place for bugs like damselflies. These bugs help control mosquitoes and double as a meal for bats and birds.

Nest builders are also an option. You can plan multiple layers and let branches and bushes grow out through the nesting season. This will let birds (and bats) find shelter on their own.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the best thing you can do for birds is to not mow your lawn. We know, we know. We’re not saying you have to let the entire yard turn into a jungle, but having a designated ‘wild’ patch will help tremendously. Many animals, including birds, use tall grass for safety and travel. Some birds will even build their nests there.

Letting your bushes and lawn grow out doesn’t have to look bad. With purposeful landscaping decisions, having a ‘wild’ zone can still look good. Plus, it’s likely that whatever you add will also help wildlife. Rocks, native grasses, or flowers are all useful, and they also make your wild zone look nice.