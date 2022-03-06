Stay at a Hidden Lake in the Maryland Country Side

If you’re near Maryland and looking for an adventure, you can stay at this gorgeous hidden lake in the countryside. The lake is located right near Oakland, Maryland. It’s a 3 and a half drive from both Washington and Baltimore. It’s only a 1 hour drive from Morgantown, West Virginia. It’s also 2 and a half hours from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Maryland Park with The Hidden Lake Offers Year Round Cabin Rentals

The lake, in the vastly underrated Herrington Manor State Park, is surrounded by beautiful trails. There are even some year-round log cabins available for you to stay in in the park. According to Only in Your State, Each log cabin includes electricity, bathrooms, hot water, and fully equipped kitchens.

Cabins range in size. The smaller ones accommodate two guests. The larger ones can accommodate up to six guests. There’s even a nearby tennis court and volleyball setup.

In addition to the gorgeous lake, there’s also a beautiful 5.5 mile hike that connects right to another state park, Swallow Falls.

If you love winter activities, Herrington Manor State park offers plenty of those as well, offering a snowy escape for anyone nearby. Try snowshoeing or skate skiing! According to the park’s website, they also offer fat tire bike rentals year-round.

The park was first designated as a state park in 1964.

Also, if you’re a dog owner, Herrington Manor state park is a great place to go to have fun with your furry friend. Pets are allowed on trails, in cabins 1-10, and in the day-use area (except for the sandy beach).

There’s Plenty to do On Lake Herrington

While Lake Herrington feels pretty hidden, there’s still plenty to do at this little Maryland lake. The lake boasts a gorgeous, sandy beach. Of course, you can swim when the weather is right. But you can also rent a paddleboat, canoe, or Kayak and have a fantastic time paddling along the water.

The 53-acre lake is a great getaway for people looking for a little escape. And the nearby cabins provide great access to Lake Herrington.

So if you’re looking for an adventure on a hidden lake in Maryland, look no further. Not only is the place reasonably removed, but it also offers plenty of amenities to keep your stay comfortable.

Just remember, Outsiders, before you go to any beautiful outdoor location, remember to clean up after yourself and try to leave the place more beautiful than you found it. That way, people can enjoy these parks for generations to come.