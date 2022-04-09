Strange Cloud Over Alaska’s Lazy Mountain Prompts Police Investigation, Sparks UFO Speculation

UFO sightings seem to be catching more and more headlines these days. However, on Thursday, it wasn’t exactly a UFO that sent the internet into a frenzy. Social media erupted in confusion and speculation when images of a strange, worm-like cloud above Alaska’s Lazy Mountain went viral.

Some believed the cloud was the result of an airplane crash. Others attributed the cloud to a potential UFO sighting. Handfuls of social media users even worried it had something to do with a weapon tied to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The cloud gained so much attention and raised so much concern online that state police launched an investigation. See the strange cloud below.

Alaska State Troopers Launch Investigation

According to the Daily Mail, State Troopers investigated the area where the cloud appeared for a potential plane crash. Law enforcement officers saw assistance from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center.

Amid the investigation, people continued to speculate about the strange cloud online. “Looks like a meteor,” wrote one interested follower. “I wonder where it landed.”

Another suggested, “Could it be a satellite? It’s so strange.”

While interested parties continued to ask about the cloud online, state law enforcement spoke out about their findings on Twitter.

The Alaska State Troopers & our partners at the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center investigated the Lazy Mountain photos and video that were reported to the Alaska State Troopers and have also been circulating across social media this morning.



More info: https://t.co/Ca4X2cfLZt — Alaska State Troopers (@akstatetrooper) April 7, 2022

Amid their investigation, state troopers said, “There have been no reports of overdue aircraft or ELT activations indicating an aircraft crash. A rescue team on a helicopter flew a mission around the Lazy Mountain area this morning and located nothing suspicious and there were no signs of crashed aircraft.”

Strange Cloud Reportedly Has Normal Explanation

Alaska’s strange Lazy Mountain cloud received mass amounts of attention online, but the state’s law enforcement officers offered a rather normal explanation.

Following their investigation of the site, law enforcement said a large commercial jet had recently flown over the area around the time people captured the photos and video.

As to the cloud’s appearance, investigators also explained, “Troopers believe that the photos and video showed a contrail from the commercial jet combined with the rising sun which together caused the unique atmospheric sight.”

To be certain, investigations into the strange cloud also reportedly saw law enforcement reach out to the passing aircraft. Law enforcement officers also “contacted [the craft who] reported normal flight operations on its way to JFK airport in New York.”