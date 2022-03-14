Study Reveals Invasive Insect Species Could Wipe Out Nearly 1.5 Million Urban Trees in Coming Decades

Though they look harmless, the invasive emerald ash borer insect could be responsible for the loss of 1.4 million trees in U.S. urban cities, a new study shows.

The seemingly cute green bug is actually very harmful to ash trees all throughout different communities. And according to The Hill, in the next several decades, the insect will take out over a million trees. And it will cost these regions $900 million to replace.

Scientists and researchers from McGill University, the USDA Forest Service Southern Research Station and North Carolina State University looked at 30,000 different localities throughout the United States. They collected data and determined that 90 percent of ash trees will fall to the emerald ash borer. This means that nearly all ash trees will die in about 6,000 communities.

“These results can hopefully provide a cautionary tale against planting a single species of tree throughout entire cities, as has been done with ash trees in North America. Increasing urban tree diversity provides resilience against pest infestations,” the study’s lead author Emma Hudgins said in a news release, per The Hill.

Researchers Explain Models Used to Determine Insect Damage on Trees

“While we know this more intuitively for monocultures of crops, many cities continue to plant what are essentially monoculture urban forests,” Hudgins added.

To validate their research, the scientists looked at a series of different models. These things include determining how many insect populations would affect street tree growth. It also includes how lethal the insects are to each tree. Additionally, it looks at the financial impact they would have on each community.

Over 30 years, this could potentially cost communities a combined $4.9 billion to replace damaged trees. This is also accounting for other types of harmful insects. Researchers believe that the Asian wood-boring insect could be a factor of those statistics.

“Urban trees do a variety of wonderful things – they keep cities cool, they take the sting out of heavy downpours. They are good for biodiversity. And they even make people happier,” Jane Memmott of the University of Bristol said in the release.

“This paper shows that unless we plant a variety of tree species in our cities, urban trees are seriously at risk from invasive pests. The take-home message to urban planners is to plant multiple species in cities rather than focus on just a few familiar species; It’ll keep trees wonderful, and it will keep them in our cities.”

New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee are especially in danger of this. The ash tree is one of North America’s most popular trees. You can find them throughout the midwest, the eastern U.S., and Canada. While homeowners can treat the trees with insecticides, it’s a long-term commitment and there are too many trees. The emerald ash borer has already killed about 40 million trees in Michigan alone.