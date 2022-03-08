Terrifying Giant Asian Spiders Could Spread To the Whole East Coast

No, you’re not living in someone else’s Jumanji game – the invasion of giant East Asian Joro spiders is really happening. But don’t freak out just yet. While it’s unclear how these massive and colorful species arrived in the United States, scientists say they’re harmless to humans.

The likely invasion of these parachuting arachnids is likely to happen across the East Coast this summer. However, before you let your skin start to crawl at the thought, we can share what we’ve learned about the species and why they might be here in the U.S.

According to Fox Weather, these spiders native to Southeast Asia are known for their meticulous web-spinning. Brightly colored with yellow and blue, you can notice them right away. Not to mention, adult Joro spiders can grow to a span of four-inches. To be clear, we’ll just say about the size of your palm.

However, last summer the large arachnids were also in the states. But they remained mostly in Georgia. The weather conditions in the state made it perfect for the species to thrive there. Whether they arrived on a ship through a port is unclear. But their presence was made known almost immediately as sightings of the Joro continued throughout the summer.

And a new study from the University of Georgia suggests the arachnids will likely begin to invade most of the southeast United States as the temperatures heat up.

Authors of the study, Benjamin Frick and Andy Davis from the Odom School of Ecology discussed the Joros.

“The perfect conditions for the Joro are pretty much everywhere in the U.S. during the summer months, and since this species is seasonal, it doesn’t really matter how cold it gets so long as their eggs can still survive,” Frick said.

East Asian Spiders Adapting to Cold Weather

While the spiders don’t do extremely well in colder weather, they are adapting – which could allow them longer reproductive ranges, the researchers said.

“Joros are seasonal, and cold temperatures act as a reset for the adults of the species each year,” Frick said. “All the adult spiders die off in the winter, which gives their hatchlings a fresh start in the spring.”

What makes these pretty arachnids “parachute?” The way they disperse their eggs is by catching the wind and releasing them, making it appear as if it’s raining spiders.

“They are radiating out from Athens, (Georgia), due to this and in combination with their ballooning behaviors (wind dispersal of spider hatchlings), but areas with more frequent human travel will likely see a greater abundance of spiders,” Frick said.

But humans need not worry, the scientists say. These spiders are pretty skittish – and they don’t prefer to attack humans. In fact, their venom is barely venomous at all, so if bitten, humans can expect just a bit of redness.

So if you see one of these incredible and large creatures, don’t whip out the fly swatter just yet. Perhaps take a minute to observe and let it on its way. It could bring you some good karma.