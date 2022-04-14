Terrifying Photos Show Daredevil Climbing Mountain Ladder 2,300 Feet Off the Ground

A 29-year-old mountain climber decided to strap on a harness, tighten his helmet and scale one of the most terrifying ladder trails that Austria has to offer.

The 140-foot trail appropriately deemed the “Ladder to Heaven” in the Gosaukamm mountain range in Upper Austria is not for the faint of heart. Stretching over the 2296-foot gorge below, the trail takes you vertically via steel cables along the route to one of Austria’s most picturesque peaks. Only experienced mountaineers and climbers have attempted this trail, as it takes some know-how of the sport and proper equipment to safely complete the course. Luckily, thrill-seeker and construction engineer Marc Offenbacher was no novice. So, with his pal Seb Lehrke snapping photos behind him, Offenbacher headed up the steep climb to see what all the fuss was about.

According to Lehrke, the ladder lives up to its name.

“It’s a really hard climb,” he told The Sun. “I wouldn’t recommend you do it unless you’re an experienced climber.”

The designated photographer even offered a few tips for future visitors to the mountain range.

“Make sure you’re not scared of heights,” Lehrke continued. “It’s a long way down and everything just looks so small. But it’s incredible to capture. The best time to go is in the summer, as it’s so beautiful!”

See the incredible photos here.

Fellow Mountain Climber Completes the Ladder to Heaven Trail

Surprisingly, the Donnerkogel ladder trail is a fairly new development within the region. Less than 20 years ago, mountain climbing enthusiast Heli Putz from Outdoor Leadership designed and constructed the steel ladder and quickly became its advocate. He even joined Euromaxx reporter and climber Axel Primavesi to demonstrate the proper way to use the ladder as well as the rest of the trail.

Check out just how nervewracking the experience is in the clip below.

As Putz described in the video, falling on the Ladder to Heaven isn’t fatal, but it will surely leave you with some injuries. So, you have to be extremely confident in your footing and your equipment as you climb the 140-foot cables.

Additionally, Primavesi shared that the ladder becomes more wobbly the higher he climbs. Thankfully, the mountain climber had gloves on to help keep his grip on the railing. Soon enough, the two reached the top of the structure, and that wasn’t even the hardest part of the trail. As they continued toward the summit, the two hooked their auto-locking carabiners to a single cable up a narrow stretch that took them to tremblingly high altitudes. Finally, they reached the very top, where a symbol of an Edelweiss, the national flower of Austria, awaited them.

Before heading back down the walking trail, the mountain climbers took a well-deserved break and took in the breathtaking views of the valley.