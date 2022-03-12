Texas Man Uses Chair to Rescue Deer Stuck on Top of His Fence: VIDEO

A man in Texas happened to notice a deer in a less-than-pleasant situation and decided to rescue the stranded animal. I mean, the deer was really just hanging out. It appeared to be trying to jump over a fence from one yard to another within his neighborhood. The only problem is that only the first half of the deer managed to make it over the top of the fence. The animal’s backside was just hanging defeatedly over the other side.

Marco Rangel found out about the deer after a neighbor posted about it on Facebook.

So, Rangel packed up his supplies and set out to save this deer. What did he pack to help him with this rescue mission? A simple folding chair. It was enough to give the deer proper footing so it could get all the way over the fence.

It was able to get over the fence but it was very much not-so-graceful. The deer ended up toppling over the fence and landing sideways on its neck. It still quickly gets up and runs away from the area. It all proves the power of a neighborhood Facebook page.

According to ABC News, just a couple of days ago, another person also made headlines after saving a deer from Grand Forks, British Columbia. The deer was in a freezing river surrounded by plates of ice. He decides to start making a path for the deer using his canoe. He ends up jumping out of his canoe at the end of the video to help lift the animal onto dry land. A person recording can be heard saying that she has a dry blanket that can be used on the deer.

Man Arrested for Killing Albino Deer

While this friendly neighborhood man showed up to help this deer, another man made headlines this week for killing a rare type of deer.

Albino deer are exceptionally rare. About 1 in 30,000 deer have this genetic condition that makes them have white fur and a pink nose, hooves, and eyes. It is illegal to kill an albino deer in certain states. Many hunters also are strongly opposed to it, seeing as many cultures view it as a sacred animal.

According to WDBJ7, a man from Virginia named Michael Ray Clifton killed two albino deer. He was also arrested for distributing meth.

His charges include two counts of spotlighting deer with the intent to shoot, two counts of hunting from a motor vehicle, two counts of discharging a firearm from a roadway, two counts of illegal possession of deer, hunting without a license, and trespassing.

It is all part of a three-month investigation. Now, he was released on a $2,500 bond and will await trial.